Lithuania and Ukraine agree on labour migration regulation

Lithuania and Ukraine have developed and agreed on a bilateral deal on assisting each other in the area of labour migration, Ukrainian news agency Ukrinform reports.

On March 3, the Ukrainian Verkhovna Rada, received signed by the President Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenisky, the law on ratification of the agreement between the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine and the Government of the Republic of Lithuania on employment and cooperation in the field of labour migration.

The objective of the deal is to strengthen cooperation and providing mutual assistance in protecting the rights and interests of workers of both Lithuania and Ukraine, Ukrinform reports.