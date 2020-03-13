Lithuania bans public events, closes schools until March 27

In Lithuania, where three cases of the virus disease COVID-19 have been confirmed, the government has announced the closure of schools and universities and a ban on sporting and cultural events until March 27, Lithuanian public broadcaster LRT reports.

Events

Sporting, cultural, recreational and entertainment events are banned from March 13 until March 27.

Outdoor events are allowed as long as they involve no more than 100 people. Organisers must ensure that at least 1-metre distances can be maintained between people. The events cannot be aimed at risk groups: the elderly and people with chronic health conditions.

Professional sports events are allowed without audiences.

Cultural, entertainment and sports institutions

Physical visits to museums, theatres, cinemas, gyms, night clubs and bars (though not restaurants and cafes) and other cultural, recreational and entertainment establishments are banned from March 13 until March 27.

Day centres are not allowed to organise activities for children, disabled and elderly people.

Schools

Schools, universities and childcare institutions are to be closed from March 16 until March 27.

Municipalities have been instructed to provide childcare services in cases where children cannot stay at home.

Employers have been asked to allow parents of small children to work from home.

Travel

As of March 13, trips to high-risk countries must be ended. The countries include Italy, France, Germany, Spain, China, (and Hong Kong), Iran, South Korea, Singapore, Japan.

Lithuanian nationals have been advised to cancel or postpone any foreign trips until April 14.

Passenger flights to Italy are banned as of March 13. Flights from Italy to Lithuania are banned from March 16.

Passenger transport by land to Italy is banned as of March 13.

Arrival control

All incoming passengers at Lithuanian airports will have to register and undergo health checks.

People arriving from high-risk countries – Italy, France, Germany, Spain, China, (and Hong Kong), Iran, South Korea, Singapore, Japan – must self-isolate for 14 days.

The article originally appeared on LRT English: https://www.lrt.lt/en/news-in-english/19/1151100/coronavirus-measures-in-lithuania-what-you-need-to-know