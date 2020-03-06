Lithuania conducting extensive coronavirus prevention, monitoring health of 5 000 people

In Lithuania, where by Friday, March 6, one case of the novel coronavirus has been confirmed, health authorities are monitoring the health of 5 175 people, who have recently travelled to places hit by a virus outbreak abroad, Lithuanian public broadcaster LRT reports.

No new cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus have been confirmed in Lithuania after eight samples were tested on Thursday, March 5, the government’s Emergency Situation Centre said.

Meanwhile, 5,175 people are under observation after travelling to territories with coronavirus outbreaks.

In all, 239 people have been tested, four more tests results are pending as of Friday morning.

Lithuania’s first and so far only case of coronavirus infection was confirmed last Friday, February 28. A woman tested positive after returning from Verona in northern Italy. She is being treated in a hospital in Šiauliai, a town in northern Lithuania. A repeated test on Thursday showed that the patient still had the infection.

Meanwhile, Estonia has confirmed a total of ten cases of the new coronavirus infection. Latvia has confirmed one case to date.

Globally, over 98,000 coronavirus cases have been confirmed, with the death toll of nearly 3,400.

The article originally appeared on LRT English here: https://www.lrt.lt/en/news-in-english/19/1149013/coronavirus-5-175-people-under-observation-in-lithuania-no-new-cases