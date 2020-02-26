Lithuania introduces state of emergency to prepare for possible coronavirus arrival

Lithuania, which to date, has not diagnosed any cases of the novel coronavirus, has introduced a state emergency status to make preventive steps against the possible arrival and spread of the virus, Lithuanian public broadcaster LRT reports.

The government in Vilnus stated that this would help coordinate the work of the responsible institutions, use equipment in state reserves, and also streamline other procedures.

Lithuanian Health Minister Algirdas Šešelgis said the situation in Lithuania is fully under control.

«The situation in Europe is quickly evolving,» he stated. «There is an increasing number of areas affected by the virus, which may rise rapidly.»

The government will now review all recommendations issued to the residents in Lithuania. Some regulations will become mandatory.

More than 80,000 cases of the coronavirus have been registered and almost 2,700 people have died of the disease globally.

Lithuanian Finance Minister Vilius Šapoka said the state emergency status will allow institutions to communicate effectively and be flexible.

The article originally appeared on LRT English: https://www.lrt.lt/en/news-in-english/19/1146225/coronavirus-lithuania-declares-state-emergency