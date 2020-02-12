Lithuania joins US president’s led religious freedom alliance

Lithuania has become one of 27 countries that to join the International Religious Freedom Alliance headed by US President Donald Trump, as reported by Lithuanian public media LRT.

US President Donald Trump’s administration launched the alliance on the eve of the National Prayer Breakfast on 5 February. The initiative was described as the first international coalition that stands in favour of religious freedom in the entire world. It is planned the alliance will focus opposing blasphemy laws and repression against those who switch religion, as well as opposing the use of technology for religious oppression. It is possible sanctions could be used achieve goals of this organization.

Aside from Lithuania, countries part of this alliance include Albania, Austria, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Brazil, Bulgaria, Colombia, Croatia, Czech Republic, Estonia, Gambia, Georgia, Greece, Hungary, Israel, Kosovo, Latvia, Lithuania, Malta, the Netherlands, Poland, Senegal, Slovakia, Slovenia, Togo, the UK, Ukraine and, naturally, USA.

Lithuania decided to join the alliance to protect religious minorities and develop strategic partnership with USA, LRT was told by Lithuania’s Foreign Affairs Ministry.

Human rights and religious freedom activists welcome this initiative.

Jeff King, president of the International Christian Concern, urges people to not be concerned USA might enforce religious freedom in other countries. International Religious Freedom Rountable has stood with this idea for years.

At the same time, there are concerns that among member states of the alliance there could be countries guilty of violating human rights and religious freedom. Because of that, the travel ban announced by Donald Trump’s administration is also heavily criticized.

«So, how can the US be taken seriously when Rohyinga Muslims from Myanmar, or Sudanese Christians, or other persecuted groups are unable to enter the U.S. due to this ban?» asks Middle East and North Africa advocacy director for Amnesty International Philippe Nassif.

The articled originally appeared on LRT English https://www.lrt.lt/en/news-in-english/19/1141677/lithuania-joins-trump-s-religious-freedom-alliance