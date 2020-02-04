Lithuania looking for common ground with difficult neighbour Belarus

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Linas Linkevičius is this week on a two-day visit to Belarus. Noting the differences both governments have over the construction of the Astravyets nuclear power station in Belarus, diplomats are looking for common ground in the Lithuanian community and common history, according to Belarus’ news agency BelTA.

On Monday, February 3, Linkevičius visited in the town of Rymdyuny, Ostrovets District, Grodno Oblast, where he met with Belarusian Minister of Foreign Affairs Vladimir Makei. The two diplomats visited a Lithuanian school and discussed the needs the local Lithuanian community faces, BeltTA reports.

The Lithuanian Foreign Minister wrote on Twitter that later on Monday he held a meeting with the representatives of Belarus’ civil society. Linkevičius added:

«We fully support the expressed idea that intensification of dialogue between #Lithuania & #Belarus is of interest of both countries».

On Tuesday, February 4, after a meeting with Makei in Minsk, the Lithuanian Foreign Minister stated: «I reiterated our unwavering position that #Belarus must ensure the highest international nuclear safety and implement #EU experts’ (stress tests) recommendations in Ostrovets Nuclear Power Plant».

Later on Tuesday, commemorative events in Minsk are scheduled to honour general Tadeusz Kościuszko, who was described by Linkevičius on Twitter as «an incredible man, a national hero of Lithuania, Poland, the U.S., Belarus & an inspiration to many freedom loving nations».