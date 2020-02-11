Lithuania: NATO fighters intercepted two Russian aircraft near Baltic borders

The NATO fighter aircraft policing the airspace of the Baltic states have been scrambled twice last week to identify and escort military aircraft of the Russian Federation in international airspace over the Baltic Sea, according to the Lithuanian National Defence Ministry.

The February 4 NATO air policing fighter jets intercepted one IL-76 aircraft flying from mainland Russia to Kaliningrad with its onboard transponder on, in line with a pre-filed flight plan, keeping radio communication with the regional air traffic control centre.

Last Friday, on February 7, NATO fighter aircraft intercepted one TU-134 flying from Kaliningrad to the mainland of the Russian Federation with its onboard transponder on, according to a pre-filed flight plan, maintaining radio communication, according to the Lithuanian National Defence Ministry.