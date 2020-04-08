Lithuania on path to allow price regulation in government

In Lithuania, the majority of legislators in the Seimas, have backed draft amendments that set forth allowing the government to regulate the prices of essential goods during this time of quarantine, Lithuanian public broadcaster LRT reports.

The draft amendments are now up for review in the office of the Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda, who, being a former long-time economist, has previously criticised the initiative.

The amendments set forth that the government’s Emergency Situation Commission would compile a list of essential goods and services. Their accessibility would then be monitored by the State Consumer Rights Protection Authority. In case there are shortages or unwarranted inflation of prices, the government could decide to introduce price controls or rationing.

The article originally appeared on LRT English: https://www.lrt.lt/en/news-in-english/19/1161138/new-law-allows-lithuanian-government-to-regulate-prices