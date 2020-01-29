Lithuania operations announced by US military firm NBC Security

An announcement of entering the Lithuanian market has been made by the American military and defence company NBC Security, which aims to open a manufacturing facility in the Baltic country.

Invest Lithuania wrote in a press release on Wednesday, January 29, that US-headquartered NBC Security has subsidiaries in Europe and Eastern Europe, and serves a wide range of customers in the military, law enforcement and defence agencies across the US, Middle East, Central and Eastern Europe, and Africa.

The company has established a new office in Kaunas as UAB Baltic Defense Industries and plans to open a facility for the manufacturing of products for the global defense and law enforcement agencies, according to the press release.

Lithuanian Vice-minister of National Defence Eimutis Misiūnas commented: «Cooperation between the public sector, private entities, technology research institutes and investors in the development of defence technologies is essential. I am very pleased to note that the establishment of NBC branch in Lithuania is also the result of our collaborative efforts».

NBC Security plans to recruit up to 30 people in Lithuania over the next three years, with further possibilities as the company’s product portfolio develops. In particular, the company seeks specialists in mechanical, electrical engineering, cyber specialties, aviation and aeronautics, artificial intelligence, military, and defence technologies.