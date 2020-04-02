Lithuania puts COVID-19-related prosecution above human rights

Linas Jegelevičius for BNN

What should come first in a time of emergency like the global coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic? Obviously, order, but what about human rights? Oppressive countries like China and Russia have chosen whips in combatting the malady, while old Western democracies, although struggling to rein in all the flouters of quarantine, still believe that appeals and caveats work better than punishments.

Legislation on tracking quarantined persons

Lithuania is seemingly closing for now its eyes on human rights and is adopting harsher legislation to force people to follow orders. The Lithuanian parliament, Seimas, has debated this Tuesday a bill that envisions allowing state institutions to track location of self-isolated and quarantined people.

«The bill comes in response to the fast spread of Covid-19 and related threats,» Lithuanian Transport minister Jaroslav Narkevič introduce the bill, adding that it was necessary to make sure that people followed self-isolation rules during the quarantine.

Some opposition members, however, warned that the amendments would pave way for people’s widespread surveillance and would constitute a gross violation of human rights.

The Lithuanian lawmakers were set for a fast-track vote procedure on Tuesday, but put off the voting for later this week.

Mobile service providers would be key

Under the proposed amendments, providers of public electronic communication services would be obliged to provide free of charge data on the location or movement of people whose movement is restricted during wartime, a state-level emergency situation or quarantine.

Such data would have to be provided «immediately upon receipt of a motivated request in writing or through electronic means». The provision of location and traffic data should be stopped and data should be destroyed when the quarantine, emergency situation or the state of war is lifted, the bill foresees.

«The bill is aimed at ensuring public safety during the time of exceptional situations when we need to effectively manage arising threats and have to monitor factual location of people whose movement is restricted and thus ensure compliance with the self-isolation rules put in place during the quarantine regime,» minister Narkevič said.

Critics lambast the proposals

Andrius Mazuronis of the non-attached political group in the Seimas said, however, that the ministry’s proposed amendments are «nothing else but widespread surveillance without any sanctions, without any offences, and a complete violation of people’s right to private life». «Instead of using scalpel, the ruling bloc is set to use «ax», the MP said.

Especially liberals were bristling against the bill, claiming it will «ax» all principles of a democratic country.

«Indeed, the situation we have is extraordinary, but the measures the ruling coalition is applying are too excessive. If adopted, the measures will be like a nuclear bomb thrown on privacy of our citizens,» Simonas Gentvilas, a liberal MP, told BNN.

But Narkevič, delegated to post of Transport minister by the Electoral Action of Poles, disagrees with the criticism.

«I really cannot agree with what they say. I believe we, a third week into quarantine, have right to track how coronavirus-infected persons comply. If we were following the logics of the liberals and allow the people use their conscientiousness, the numbers of the pandemic will keep growing without control,» minister argued. Many other MPs, although understanding the urgency of the COVID-19 matter, cautioned that comparing quarantine legislatively to a war emergency can be disproportionate. But, again, Narkevič reiterated that the state of emergency requires such extraordinary measures.

Stricter penalties for quarantine flouters

The Seimas, however, acted more unanimously in adopting stricter penalties for quarantine flouters. Justice minister Elvinas Jankevičius , who introduced the law amendments, expects that stricter administrative and criminal liability will deter violators.

From now on, fines for breaking quarantine rules will range from 500 to 1,500 euros for private individuals and from 1,500 to 6,000 euros for businesses. Police will be given the right to impose fines. Currently, the fines amount up to 140 euros for private individuals and up to 600 euros for businesses and can only be levied by public health specialists,

The government also proposed to increase the maximum prison term, from three years to five years, for someone who causes the spread of a disease or an outbreak by failing to comply with the rules. However, the lawmakers turned down the proposal. The existing law does not provide for imprisoning such violators unless it is proven that they caused the spread of the disease. Under the current law letter, an adult who is aware of their illness but fails to take the necessary protective measures, thus exposing other people to the virus, could face up to a year on jail.

«Punishing is not our aim. Our aim is to protect the public from persons who endanger public health through their reckless, dangerous and unlawful actions,» Jankevičius told the parliament.

He underlined that stricter liability would only apply during an emergency.

Political analysts are benign to changes

In general, Lithuanian political analysts are benign to the new amendments enforcing stricter responsibilities during state of an emergency.

«I believe that any legislative piece can be misused or used in protection of citizens. Even a pair of scissors can become a criminal tool in a criminal’s hands. Likewise the laws,» Lauras Bielinis, professor of Vytautas Magnus University, told BNN.

According to him, during states of emergencies, some tools are a lot more effective than the scissors.

«I do not find appropriate to compare the measures the Seimas is taking (in tackling the spread of the pandemic) to the Soviet methods. In this concrete situation, state has right to enforce measures preventing the spread and making citizens obey the rules,» Bielinis accentuated.

Always eager to criticise government, Bielinis now feels like giving it some slack. «The single center in charge of reigning the pandemic has definitely to be the government, so the additional measures that it is asking should be given to it. I really do not think that by strengthening the government we’re distorting some democratic principles or breaching the Constitution,» he concluded.