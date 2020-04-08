Lithuania’s BC chief: «Latvia’s COVID-19 support for business has been swifter»

Linas Jegelevičius for the BNN

It is official: Lithuania is extending lockdown until April 27 to combat the coronavirus pandemic which death toll in the country stood at 15 as of Wednesday noon. As many as 912 persons were diagnosed with COVID-19 by then.

PM under pressure

Although Lithuanian Prime Minister Saulius Skvernelis promised to mitigate quarantine after Easter and allow small businesses to go back to normalcy, some key public health executives are bristling against the idea, maintaining the measure would be premature and could perhaps result in a second wave of the virus. «The coronavirus epidemic in Lithuania has not yet reached its peak and the number of severe cases and deaths will increase,» the country’s chief epidemiologist Loreta Ašoklienė told reporters on Monday.

Meanwhile, some business executives caution that the longer quarantine lasts the direr consequences for the economy will be. «We all understandably are preoccupied with reigning the pandemic in, however, we need to think what awaits us after the quarantine restrictions are lifted. Some industries have been very badly damaged and the recovery can take months,» Valdas Sutkus, president of Lithuanian Business Confederation, told BNN.

Business chiefs wary of lockdown aftermaths

By the way, he believes neighbouring Latvia has responded to COVID-19 crisis swifter and more generously than Lithuania. «Latvia passed its COVID-19 financial relief package on March 20 when Lithuania did it a little later. Besides, Latvia earmarked 1 billion euros to mitigate the economic effects, whereas Lithuania’s 2 billion euros for that purpose will be spread for a lot larger number of businesses,» he accentuated to BNN.

Robertas Dargis, president of the Lithuanian Confederation of Industrialists (LCI), also cautions of far-reaching detrimental effects of a long quarantine on the economy. «I believe that, with quarantine going to end, certain businesses, like smaller shops and restaurants, as well as beauty salons and barber shops could already resume their work. The service sector has been hit hardest and we need to think how to alleviate their situation now,» he said.

Easter will be crucial

Seemingly some small businesses will be allowed to resume operations after Easter on condition that they took adequate protective measures.

«We will probably relax conditions for certain small businesses and set very clear conditions. For example, if the shop is accessed from the street, there will be a specific number of people they can allow in. And traders will have to wear protective gear and will have to be outside risk groups. They will need to have disinfectants and will need to ensure entry-exit control. Under such conditions, small businesses will be able to reopen,» Skvernelis was quoted earlier this week.

Around 35,000 businesses in Lithuania have reported National Tax Revenue Service and the Social Insurance Fund (Sodra) of experiencing COVID 19-related business difficulties.

Anticipating a large turnout of crowds during the coming Easter weekend, Skvernelis has reiterated the holiday does not provide a reason to give Lithuanians more slack with the stay-at-home order in effect. In fact, PM says the police has been instructed to clampdown on any breaches of quarantine. Under it, no more than two people can appear together in public, unless they belong to the same family. Skvernelis repeatedly discouraged fellow Lithuanians from paying visits to their relatives, especially grandparents, who are believed to be more susceptible to the contagion. Skvernelis says the upcoming Easter weekend will be key in turning things around for better.

«This weekend will be critical. If we, as a state and nation, show maturity and withstand this weekend, analysts’ estimates allow us to say that we have stabilized the situation. It’s important to avoid a surge,» Skvernelis said.

Strict measures ahead

The government plans to restrict access to Lithuanian cities and towns over the upcoming weekend to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Exceptions will apply to those traveling to attend funerals of relatives, in cases of serious illness or accidents, or those travelling to perform essential work or to provide medical assistance.

«If we have a surge on the upcoming weekend, then it means we will need around 10 days to take that surge under control and then another 10-12 days for stabilisation. Let’s be patient, let us live through this weekend, there will be additional measures but afterwards we can speak about a softer regime of our social regime,» he emphasised. The Lithuanian government introduced a nationwide quarantine on March 16.

After speaking to PM Skvernelis, Lithuanian president Gitanas Nausėda also spoke out for quarantine extension. «It is important not to make a fatal mistake by relaxing the economy before the situation permits it,» Nausėda said. «Even if we decide to ease quarantine restrictions after Easter, it will have to be done selectively, depending on the risks.» He also said that it was too early to reopen borders within the European Union.

Echoing, the country’s Health Minister Aurelijus Veryga also urged people to stay at home and refrain from visiting their relatives during this Easter.

«The Easter weekend will indeed be critical as people may be tempted to go out, may feel tempted to visit their relatives, their parents or grandparents. We advise them strongly against doing so,» the minister said at a news conference on Monday. Thus far, Lithuania «has been coping with the situation relatively well», he said, noting in particular the absence of spikes in new cases like the ones observed in Italy or Spain.

Prices of essential goods to be controlled

Economists estimate that every week of the quarantine in Lithuania, introduced to slow the spread of the coronavirus, shrinks the country’s GDP by 0.5 per cent, Finance Minister Vilius Šapoka says.

In his words, if the spread of the coronavirus in Lithuania and the European Union is contained in the first half of this year, Lithuania’s economic will shrink by a single-digit number, if not, it will be a double-digit number.

Importantly, the Lithuanian government was enabled this week by the country‘s Parliament (Seimas) to regulate prices of essential goods during quarantine. Under the new law, the government’s Emergency Situation Commission will compile a list of essential goods and services. Their accessibility will then be monitored by the State Consumer Rights Protection Authority. If there are shortages or unwarranted inflation of prices, the government could introduce price controls or rationing. The amendment must still be signed into law by President Gitanas Nausėda, who previously criticised the initiative. The Bank of Lithuania and the Competition Council have also expressed disapproval of the measure.