Lithuania sees expansion of Indian IT giant HCL Technologies

In Vilnius, India-headquartered provider of information technology services HCL Technologies has expanded its operations by opening two new offices.

Lithuanian investment agency Invest Lithuania reported last week that the company employs more than 10,000 people in Europe, serving over 200 clients, and has been present in Lithuania since 2016, where its growing employee base currently numbers about 500 employees.

Invest Lithuania evaluated in a press release that HCL Technologies re-affirmed its commitment to innovation and growth in Lithuania with the opening of two new technology delivery centres.

According to Simonas Krėpšta, Chief Adviser to the President of the Republic of Lithuania on Economic and Social Policy, companies creating innovation and high added value are making a significant contribution to the development of the digital economy and socially responsible business culture in Lithuania.

«Financial technology and service companies have already become the cause of pride in Lithuania, so we are pleased and appreciate the investments made by international companies such as HCL in our country», S. Krėpšta said, according to the press release.