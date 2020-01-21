Lithuania to rename roads in honour of Baltic Way; to urge Estonia and Latvia to do the same

Lithuania plans to honour the historic Baltic Way protest that took place 30 years ago. The country’s motorways on which the Baltic Way took place will be named after it. The country also plans to invite Estonia and Lithuania to do the same, as reported by Lithuanian Transport Ministry.

Lithuanian vice transport minister Vladislavas Kondratovičius says the idea was presented by the Committee on Freedom Fights and National Historical Memory.

«We want to commemorate the event and name those several sections where people lined up more then three decades ago,» Kondratovičius told BNS news agency.

He reported that the final decision will be made by the Lithuanian government. Similarly the decision will be made to invite the other two Baltic States to do the same.

«Via the Baltic Road Association Latvia and Estonia belong to as well, we will suggest joining this initiative and commemorating the Baltic Way this way in their countries,» said Lithuanian vice transport minister.

Lithuania will rename the Vilnius-Panevezys highway as Baltic way, as well as Panevezys-Pasvalys-Riga road all the way to the Latvian border.

The Baltic Way is considered by the international community as a unique peaceful protest act. This even took place 23 August 1989. During this event more than a million people joined hands to form a 600 km long human chain across the Baltic States, uniting Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania in an effort to free themselves from the Soviet occupation.