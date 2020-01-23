Lithuania tries to halt haulage firm exodus to Poland with new tax

Lithuania is introducing a new «exit tax» to keep road haulage firms from relocating to other European Union member states. The firms say that other ways of moving business abroad will be used.

Lithuanian public broadcaster LRT, reports that under the new rule, companies relocating or taking their profit-making assets abroad will be treated as selling the business. The value, as revenue, will be subject to property sales tax.

The measure, recommended by the EU, is introduced as Lithuania’s logistics companies are threatening to relocate to Poland to avoid new regulations.

Lithuania recently decided increase taxes on per-diem allowances paid to truck drivers that make up a significant part of their remuneration – 64 percent, according to a Bank of Lithuania study.

Meanwhile truck companies have called higher taxes a burden on their business and threatened to relocate to Poland. LRT reports.

Firms plan to create foreign jobs anyway

Linava, the association of Lithuania’s road carrier companies, says the exit tax will not stop the exodus which is already happening.

«Relocations will be done in different ways. This year, for instance, 3,000 trucks that were to be registered in Lithuania will be registered in other countries,» says Mečislavas Atroškevičius, secretary general of Linava, according to LRT. «It won’t be moving things out of Lithuania, but simply creating new jobs abroad.»

The article originally appeared on LRT English: https://www.lrt.lt/en/news-in-english/19/1135776/lithuania-introduces-exit-tax-as-haulage-firms-threaten-to-move-business-to-poland