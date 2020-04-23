Lithuanian analysts: COVID-19 will be on everybody’s lips in Seimas election campaign

Linas Jegelevičius for the BNN

When things are awful for the country grappling with the coronavirus pandemic, things are visibly getting better for Lithuania’s ruling Farmers and Greens Union (LVŽS), which performance approval ratings edge upwards since the outbreak of COVID-19. But analysts that BNN spoke to doubt if LVŽS will keep sizzling until October, when the election is held.

Real challenges lie ahead

«All governments are doing pretty well now. The litmus test for them will be their ability to cope with the health crisis consequences, which can be unprecedented,» Tomas Janeliūnas, professor of political sciences of the Institute of International Relations and Political Sciences at Vilnius University, told the Baltic News Network (BNN). In the short-term, the COVID-19 crisis provides the «farmers» (LVŽS) a new «chance», he believes, but the «healing» of the strained economy can turn disastrous for the ruling party. «Provided that we will have handled the health crisis by the election day, the health of our economy will matter most for the majority. But does the ruling party has a clear plan, resources and support to get us out of the crisis?» the analyst asked rhetorically.

So far so good

Although there have been missteps with the coordination of the crisis, the ruling party has largely circumvented major roadblocks in handling it so far, Janeliūnas says. «I believe the Government did a right thing to implement strict quarantine measures,» he added.

According to the VU professor, what he misses during the crisis from the opposition is its «louder» voice, first of all from the largest opposition party, Conservatives (formally, the Homeland Union – Lithuanian Christian Democrats (TS-LKD). He explains that with «little room» for manoeuvring during a crisis like this. «It just is not a right time for voicing alternative opinions, but the public will want increasingly to hear them – and, most importantly, the opposition’s proposals – when the country starts the recovery,» Janeliūnas underscored.

New parties dealt a blow

The crisis has dealt a blow to a bunch of new political parties, Janeliūnas believes. Many of the novel political formations talked up ideas of ethnic nationalism before the outbreak of the coronavirus. «Now that is not interesting for people. Now economy is the No1 issue and it will retain the status until the election day,» Janeliūnas stated.

Although it is very early to predict winners and losers of the general election, he sees the Conservatives on top after the ballots are counted and believes that the Social Democrats will grab the second place. «I see the «farmers» coming third. It seems to me that the centre-left parties face better possibilities to form a new government,» the analyst told BNN.

Opposition is mostly silent

Vytautas Dumbliauskas, associate professor at Mykolas Romeris University, calls the improving ratings of the coalition «very fragile.» «The outlook of economy is very gloomy and the «farmers» understand this,» the analyst told BNN. The opposition Social Democrats and especially Conservatives are so far little heard during the crisis, he agrees. «The crisis definitely puts them in a certain frame, yet they should be more proactive. For example, I don’t understand why, with all the heads of our hospitals failing to speak in a single voice during the crisis and looking back to their founders when they need to say something, the opposition does not draft a bill, envisioning that hospital staffs themselves pick their director,» Dumbliauskas said.

Asked about the outcome of the October elections, the analyst pondered that the Conservatives will receive the biggest support. «For me, the big question is who will be the No2: the Social Democrats or the «Farmers»? My gut feeling is that former policeman-turned-prime-minister Saulius Skvernelis will fail to cope with the COVID-19 economic fallout. The party just does not have the necessary intellectual resources. In any case, the centre-left parties stand a better chance to form a new government,» associate professor concluded.

Things can get nasty quickly

Approached by BNN, Andžej Pukšto, associate professor of political sciences at Vytautas Magnus University in Kaunas, noted that the health crisis helped LVŽS halt the «plunge» it was seeing before the outbreak of the contagious virus. «With the crisis in full swing, the «farmers»-orchestrated government naturally draws media headlines and we see that the public’s trust in the government grows. We look pretty well (in handling the crisis) in the European COVID-19 backdrop. But things for the government can get very sour very quickly if the recovery is slow and if squabbles will keep flaring up along the way,» Pukšto said.

Asked about the opposition Conservatives’ stance during the crisis, the analyst said he was «missing» the party’s proactiveness. «I just got an impression they are not prepared very well to reflect on a health crisis like this,» the analyst reasoned.

According to Pukšto, Lithuania’s political novices that started popping up in the beginning of the year have been dealt a blow by the crisis. «Regardless of what they promulgate, it is the government that grabs all the attention. This is understandable. Economy, not questions of values will matter most in the election,» Pukšto accentuated.

He sees the Conservatives on top in the ballot count in October, being followed by LVŽS and the Social Democrats. «I believe the two as centre-left parties face better chances to form a new government,» the analyst emphasised.

A lot at stake

Echoing, Jūratė Novagrockienė, a lecturer of political sciences at General Jonas Žemaitis Military Academy of Lithuania, says that «everything» will depend on the development of events during the summer – how the health crisis will end, what the economic consequences will be and et cetera. «The coronavirus crisis will have a big impact on the parliamentary elections. In fact, its managing and copying with the fallouts will be the hottest issue throughout the election campaign,» she predicted. In her words, the «farmers» have more «room» to grow their support, as the party holds the reins of power and, therefore, is in the best position to make calls.

PM Skvernelis is riding a popularity wave

Unlike other parties, LVŽS, with less than a half year until the election, has not yet revealed its electoral list. In 2016, the party was led by Skvernelis, who did not say so far if he will lead the party in October. «He has become hot during the COVID-19 crisis and showed himself as a capable prime minister. That will certainly be important to some voters in October. In addition, his personal story as of a cancer survivor is appealing to many, too,» T. Janeliūnas pondered. Namely PM Skvernelis has seen the largest surge in support ratings during the COVID-19 outbreak.