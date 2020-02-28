Lithuanian border guards start informing travellers about the situation with Covid-19

As the new coronavirus Covid-19 continues spreading in Europe, Lithuanian border guards have begun informing travellers from Latvia and Poland about necessary protective measures.

As BNS news agency was told by head of the Lithuanian Border Guard Service Rustams Ļubajevs, the border control within the Schengen Area’s internal borders is not being restored – border guards stop vehicles at random and provide travellers information and information pamphlets.

Lithuanian National Public Health Centre performs checks for potential coronavirus infection cases along EU’s external borders. The border guards patrolling Lithuania’s shared borders with Latvia and Poland have no way to check people’s health.

«After assessing the situation, we have decided to commence additional measures on the Latvian border. On Wednesday, 26 February, more attention was provided to the Polish border, whereas on Thursday, 27 February, after receiving information about coronavirus infection case in Estonia, we decided to take additional steps along the Latvian border,» says the head of the Lithuanian State Border.

«We cannot perform systematic checks along the border. This is why our officers perform random checks of incoming vehicles. Drivers are asked about where they come from and if it turns out they come from territories at risk, they are provided with information on what they should do if symptoms appear,» says Ļubajevs.

Border guards say they have been supplied with means of disinfection, gloves and protective masks. If need be, requests will be put in for respirators.

«We are interested, but they are not in open trade. This is why we plan to ask the State Emergency Situations Committee and request additional protective gear,» explains the head of State Border Guard Service.

He said none of the EU member states have plans to restore internal border control. Lithuanian border guards do not consider this necessary. Nevertheless, they continue observing the situation.

Nevertheless, according to Ļubajevs, additional measures may be necessary.