Lithuanian capital interested in its whereabouts in its post-G spot ad

Vilnius’ tourism advertisers have launched a new campaign aimed at Western tourists, following its «G spot of Europe» ads. This time, they take on geography skills in Western Europe and compile unexpected answers to the question: «Where is Vilnius?», LRT reports.

The campaign, «Vilnius: Amazing Wherever You Think It Is», by the city’s tourism promotion agency Go Vilnius, asks Western Europeans to guess where the city is, while posters depict the Lithuanian capital as a fantasy world.

«Vilnius is continuing the course of presenting itself as an easy-going, yet daring city, not afraid to laugh at its faults and break free from norms,» Inga Romanovskienė, the head of Go Vilnius tourism promotion body, is quoted in a press release. «Our goal is to show that no matter where people think Vilnius is located, it is a great place to go visit. »

The campaign, developed by the Baltic Bechtle and Milzarajs advertising agency, plays with Vilnius being a lesser-known European capital. A 2019 study by Go Vilnius found that only 5 percent of Britons, 3 percent of Germans and 6 percent of Israelis know anything more about Vilnius than the name and approximate region.

The article originally appeared on LRT English: https://www.lrt.lt/en/news-in-english/19/1139621/vilnius-the-pride-of-italy-venezuela-ethiopia