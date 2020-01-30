Lithuanian corruption watchdog sees improvements in business corruption

Lithuanian anti-corruption body the Special Investigation Service has spoken of positive trends in tackling corruption as an obstacle to business. A survey showed that 15% of respondent business managers saw corruption as an obstacle to operations in 2019, according to the Lithuanian public broadcaster LRT.

«Over the past 20 years, indicators of corruption perception and direct [personal] corruption experience among business representatives decreased dramatically,» Žydrūnas Bartkus, director of the STT, is quoted in a press release of the institution.

«We see that the tolerance towards [corruption] is [decreasing] and businesses are proactively applying anti-corruption measures.»

Lithuania was ranked 35th out of 180 countries in the 2019 Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI), rising three spots in a year.

‘Flash Eurobarometer 482: Businesses’ attitudes towards corruption in the EU’, a 2019 survey published by the European Commission, shows that corruption is becoming less of an obstacle for business in Lithuania.

Only 15 percent of business executives identified corruption as a problem in Lithuania, twice fewer than in 2015.

The article originally appeared on LRT English: https://www.lrt.lt/en/news-in-english/19/1138027/business-corruption-in-lithuania-lowest-in-20-years