Lithuanian town to be locked down near Vilnius

The Lithuanian town of Nemenčinė, located in the vicinity of capital Vilnius, has to be sealed off allowing only essential travel and transport of goods amid a dangerous spread of COVID-19 in the town, Lithuanian Prime Minister Saulius Skvernelis (Saulius Skvernelis) stated, according to LRT.

«The situation there is fairly threatening and dangerous,» Skvernelis stated on Facebook.

«We have to take immediate measures, and that’s what we are doing.»

The Prime Minister explained special measures will be used to contain the spread of Covid-19 in the town of about 5,000 people some 20 kilometres north of Vilnius, including strict restrictions on movement in and out of Nemenčinė.

«Only those who live and work [in Nemenčinė] will be allowed to enter, otherwise only with a special permit from the National Public Health Centre,» Skvernelis wrote on Facebook. «Leaving the town will be allowed to those who work elsewhere and who need to leave due to health.»

Skvernelis added, however, that goods will continue to be delivered to the town. Nemenčinė became a coronavirus hotspot over the last weekend after a number of workers at a local garment factory were diagnosed with COVID-19.

Nineteen infections were confirmed at the Vilnika factory from Wednesday, April 15, with six workers hospitalised, said the company’s director Rolandas Jackevičius.

The article originally appeared on LRT English: https://www.lrt.lt/en/news-in-english/19/1163602/lithuanian-town-to-be-put-under-lockdown-to-contain-coronavirus