Lithuanian troops to have careful medical tests over Iran missile attacks

Lithuanian troops, who were among allied forces in Iraq during Iran’s retaliatory attack on US forces in January would undergo careful health tests after their return to the Baltic country, LRT broadcaster reports.

Lithuanian troops «were not present» during the attack on the Al Assad or any other base, therefore they sustained «no physical injuries,» the Lithuanian National Defence Ministry explained to LRT English in a written comment.

Lithuanian have authorities received no request to provide «psychological or any other medical support,» the ministry added. «However, the soldiers returning from the mission will undergo extensive physical and psychological health tests at the Lithuanian MIlitary Medical Service»

US officials confirmed that some 50 troops sustained brain injuries that included concussions during Iran’s missile attack on American and coalition bases in Iraq in January.

