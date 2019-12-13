Local government representatives will no longer work at Riga and Ventspils freeport

Following the coming into force of amendments to the Law on Ports, representatives of Riga City Council and Ventspils City Council will lose their respective posts in the board of Riga Freeport and Ventspils Freeport, the law states.

On Thursday, 12 December, Saeima approved in two readings amendments to the Law on Ports, which provide for changes to the composition of the boards of Riga Freeport and Ventspils Freeport, as BNN was told by Saeima’s press-service.

Amendments to the law state that authorities of Riga and Ventspils ports will be put under direct supervision of the Cabinet of Ministers.

Riga Freeport and Ventspils Freeport board will consist of four board members from now on. Representatives will be delegated from Economy Ministry, Finance Ministry, Transport Ministry and Environment Protection and Regional Development Ministry. They will be appointed and subsequently dismissed by the Cabinet of Ministers.

Law amendments provide the government with a duty to assess the compliance of Latvian ports’ management model to international good management principles and submit to the Saeima a legislative draft on changing the management model before 1 July 2020.