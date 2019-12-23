LTV: ZZS is slow with cutting ties with Aivars Lembergs after US sanctions

After USA imposed sanctions against the suspended Mayor of Ventspils Aivars Lembergs, the only member of the Union of Greens and Farmers (ZZS) who has asked Lembergs to leave politics entirely is ex-finance minister Dana Reizniece-Ozola. Other members of the party have so far been more cautious in their public statements on this topic, as reported by LTV programme De Facto.

Reizniece-Ozola, who entered politics as a member of Lembergs’ party for Latvia and Ventspils, has said Lembergs has become a symbol of isolation and dead end for ZZS. This is why he should step aside, because leaving politics is the only correct step. On social networks her statement was supported by well-known ZZS representatives like Edgars Putra, Carnikava County Council head Daiga Mieriņa and Vecpiebalga Mayor Indriķis Putniņš, De Facto reports.

When asked by De Facto why she had no objections to working with Lembergs in the past, Reizniece-Ozola, who left For Latvia and Ventspils for Latvia’s Green Party, said – this is a new situation.

She explains that until now LZS insisted on «presumption of innocence». However, the sanctions USA has imposed against Lembergs have affected both Latvia’s economy and political environment.

Reizniece-Ozola said it was important to prove that not everyone in her party think alike.

Lembergs has not commented Reizniece-Ozola’s statement in detail.

LZS board chairman Armands Krauze had previously said that ZZS does not plan to review cooperation with sanctioned Lembergs. After discussing the situation in the ZZS board, he did not provide a clear answer in regards to cooperation in the future. Nevertheless, future steps will be decided once the head of Latvia’s Green Party and ZZS board chairman Edgars Tavars have spoken with leadership of Lembergs’ party in Ventspils.

Tavars was also evasive about future cooperation with Lembergs, as reported by LTV programme.

De Facto reports that Tavars visited Venspils on 20 December, but no specific decisions were made.

Reizniece-Ozola also adds – if Lembergs does not leave politics, she will propose ceasing cooperation with For Latvia and Ventspils.

Ventspils vice-mayor and For Latvia and Ventspils board member Guntis Blumbergs did not give De Facto a clear answer to the question if Lembergs should step down from his political postings. Only Lembergs, as the head of For Latvia and Ventspils, can present proposals and other members will not invite him to do anything, said Blumbergs, who also promised to discuss this issue during the board meeting.

Reizniece-Ozola is supported by ex-prime minister Māris Kučinskis: «Well, I think in this case remaining in politics is not really an option. But, like I said, this is an issue for the farmers union.»

Other ZZS Saeima members, Raimonds Bergmanis and Viktors Valainis, are reluctant to provide a clear opinion about Lembergs’ future.