Lukashenko: Belarus needs to diversify its oil imports, introducing Baltic supplies

As Minsk and Moscow are in talks to solve a dispute over the continuation of oil imports from Russia, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has said that Russian supplies could be cut to 30-40% of Belarus’ total imports.

Russian state news agency TASS reports that Lukashenko noted in a meeting on Tuesday, January 21, that the remaining volumes to be delivered from the Baltic countries and Ukraine and, possibly, from Kazakhstan.

«Indeed, there is currently no full alternative to Russian oil supplies. However, diversification is required. It is necessary to inch toward buying 30-40% of oil from the Russian Federation. Around 30% should be supplied from the Baltic states and around 30% — via Ukraine,» the BelTA news agency and TASS quoted Lukashenko as explaining.

In talks with Moscow, Russia does not agree to transit Kazakhstan’s oil to Belarus, the Belarusian President said, according to TASS.

Minsk and Moscow are currently negotiating deliveries of Russian hydrocarbons to Belarus, TASS wrote.