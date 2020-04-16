LVC: there will be work for road construction workers this season

There will be plenty of work for road construction workers during this year’s construction season. Road work progresses in accordance with the plan and available funding. Thanks to economic procurements, the number of locations where work is set to commence this year will likely increase, says board chairman of Latvian State Roads (LVC) Jānis Lange.

«Even if the government decides to allocate more funding for road construction as part of the plan for overcoming the crisis, we are prepared to release on the market additional road maintenance projects that are already more or less prepared for commissioning,» says Lange.

«Construction and investments in infrastructure are a traditional way of warming the economy during a crisis. As the client, LVC does all it can to ensure the procurement procedure progresses without delays and so that all repair work planned for this year is successfully commenced.»

The chairman of LVC also adds: «Secondly, we will follow developments to make sure receipts for all work are paid as quickly as possible. Delays with payments are not something characteristic for us. Nevertheless, we understand it is especially important for construction workers to receive payments quickly this year».

This year’s state budget allocation for state road network is EUR 213.2 million. The amount available from the European Union funds is EUR 37.3 million.

EUR 250.5 million will be available from the state budget for road maintenance and repairs this year, which is EUR 1.2 million more when compared to 2019. Work at 95 locations is performed using state budget funding. Work at six other locations is financed by the EU.

In 2020, work is planned to be performed at 101 locations situated on the state road network. 33 of those locations are left from 2019.

Currently locations in which LVC performs repairs and maintenance are not really affected by the state of emergency. However, the restrictions imposed by Latvia and Europe have affected delivery terms of certain construction materials, according to road maintenance companies interviewed by Autoceļu avīze. Construction workers admit the situation has affected operations. However, it is too soon to say by how much.

«Service prices have declined in road construction industry. The state of emergency declared in Latvia and Europe and restrictions may affect delivery terms of certain construction materials.»

Autoceļu avīze was told as much by interviewed road construction companies in Latvia. They admit the situation has affected their operations, but it is not possible to say by how much. There are slight concerns about supplies of materials not possible to manufacture in Latvia.

Restrictions also affect implementation of international projects, businessmen say, and remote work is both a challenge and a way to stimulate innovative solutions. When working remotely it may be the case when internet in other countries, such as Spain, works slower than internet in Latvia, businessmen say.