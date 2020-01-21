LZP regional faction urges talks to discuss splitting from ZZS

Latvian Green Party ’s (LZP) Cēsis faction believes the party should discuss the possibility of splitting from the Union of Greens and Farmers (ZZS), as reported by newspaper Latvijas Avīze.

LZP Cēsis faction leader and ex-Saeima deputy Artis Rasmanis explains that this was his «personal, somewhat revolutionary opinion», adding that the goal behind this step is «becoming green again».

According to him, the green ideology conflicts with industrial agriculture, whose representatives are in the Latvian Farmers Union.

Rasmanis proposes discussing his proposal in the entire party, hoping that a wider discussion could be initiated at the spring congress of LZP. He believes increase of state funding for political parties opens wider opportunities to act independently.

ZZS leader and chairman of LZP Edgars Tavars has said that critical opinions about the party make him sad.

Read also: KNAB decides to give ZZS state funding in spite of US sanctions against Lembergs

Discussions about how acceptable it is for LZP and LZS to form a union having been together since 2002, when the two parties had first run in Saeima elections from ZZS’ list. When ZZS achieves victories, talks calm down, but in tougher times these talks surface all over again, said Tavars.

In February he plans to meet with colleagues in Cēsis to converse before the party’s congress, during which discussions will be held about the future of LZP.