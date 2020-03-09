Magnitsky case-related assets worth half a million dollars arrested

Latvian State Police’s Economic Crimes Enforcement Unit has arrested assets related to Magnitsky case worth half a million dollars, as reported by State Police Public Relations Office’s senior specialist Elīna Priedīte.

Multiple bank accounts, properties and assets procured in the interests of Russian citizens were identified in the initial investigation. Priedīte says Latvian bank accounts were used to process purchases. These banks were used to launder roughly USD 230 million of illegally obtained funds, which is something that was originally uncovered by Russian lawyer Sergey Magnitsky.

«Among the arrested assets are two pieces of real estate in Latvia, which were purchased using finances from Cyprus-based accounts.»

Authorities have also arrested the account that was used to sell a yacht. The arrested account belongs to some Russian State Duma deputy’s widow, says Priedīte.

During the investigation Latvian law enforcement institutions actively cooperated with foreign colleagues and other institutions, including Finance and Capital Market Commission (FKTK).

Priedīte says Hermitage Capital Management foundation, whose initial complaints in 2012 were the reason for a criminal process, welcomes State Police’s actions, adding that Latvian law enforcers’ approach towards investigating illegal finance cases is praiseworthy, especially in relation to Magnitsky case. This is a good example for other law enforcement institutions on taking action after receiving information about possible money laundering activities.

Multiple countries have investigated money laundering activities and the network used to legalize illegally obtained funds. Countries have also adopted the so-called Magnitsky Law, which provides for sanctions against persons involved in massive money laundering schemes, says Priedīte.

JKP hints at wanting Andris Šķēle added to Magnitsky list of sanctions

Magnitsky case became internationally known after Russian lawyer Sergey Magnitsky uncovered a corruption scheme worth USD 230 million involving Russian officials and criminals. After he provided his testimony, mentioning the names of the Russian officials involved in criminal activities, he was arrested and delivered to prison, where he subsequently died from abuse, Priedīte reminds.