Manufacturing volume output in Latvia increases 2% in 2019

Compared to 2018, manufacturing volume rose by 2 %, based calendar adjusted data at constant prices in 2019. Mining and quarrying decreased by 5 %, electricity and gas supply – by 4.4 %, but industrial production output, which includes previously mentioned sectors grew by 0.8 %.

Compared to the previous year, growth in manufacturing was affected by output growth in manufacture of fabricated metal products, except machinery and equipment (of 13.5 %), in repair and installation of machinery and equipment (of 9.3 %), in manufacture of computer, electronic and optical products (of 8.8 %) and in manufacture of electrical equipment (of 16 %) in 2019, according to data from the Central Statistical Bureau of Latvia.

Last year, 10 out of 22 manufacturing sectors showed production output growth.

Compared to 2018, a drop was recorded in manufacture of wearing apparel (of 5.5 %), manufacture of motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers (3.7 %) and manufacture of furniture (2.8 %) in 2019.

Compared to December 2019, industrial production volume decreased by 3.2 %, according to calendar adjusted data at constant prices in December 2019. There was output drop in manufacturing (of 1.9 %), in mining and quarrying (of 5.3 %) and in electricity and gas supply – (of 5.7 %).

Compared to December 2018, the largest output drop was registered in manufacture of machinery and equipment (of 14.4 %), in manufacture of motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers (of 13.2 %) and in manufacture of textiles (of 9.6 %). Production output also fell in two manufacturing sectors having the largest share in the industrial production: manufacture of wood and of products of wood (of 5.2 %), manufacture of food products (of 0.3 %).

Growth, in turn, was recorded in manufacture of furniture (of 15.6 %), repair and installation of machinery and equipment (12.3 %) and manufacture of beverages (10.5 %).

Compared to November 2019, industrial production output fell by 0.3 %, according to seasonally adjusted data at constant prices, of which by 0.3 % in manufacturing and by 0.4 % in electricity and gas supply, but in mining and quarrying there was an increase of 6.5 % in December 2019.

Compared to 2018, manufacturing turnover increased by 3.4 %, according to calendar adjusted data at current prices, in 2019. It was affected by turnover on the domestic market by 4.5 % and in export by 2.8 % (increase in euro area – of 2.9 % and in non-euro area – of 2.7 %).

Compared to December 2018, manufacturing turnover reduced by 3.2 %, based on calendar adjusted data, in December 2019. Turnover drop was recorded in export – of 6 % (of which in non-euro area – of 12.9 %, but in euro area – increase of 4.1 %), while in domestic market turnover increased by 1.5 %.

Compared to November, manufacturing turnover fell by 1.9 % in December 2019. Turnover on the domestic market decreased by 0.1 % and in export – by 2.9 % (of which, in non-euro area – by 5.8 %, but in euro area – increased by 0.4 %).