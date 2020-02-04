«Many don’t sort at all» – Estonia pinpoints key problem in waste management

Estonian Environmental Board has pointed to people not willing to sort their waste as a key problem in the sector of waste disposal, according to Estonian public broadcaster ERR.

Estonian Environmental Board’s waste sector manager Reet Sillabert stated in an interview with ERR’s radio programme Vikerraadio: «The biggest problem in our view is that many people do not sort their waste at all».

The official continued by saying: «There are people who do do it, but studies show that many discard packaging, biodegradable waste, and all other waste mixed together. That’s the biggest problem».

As to the solutions Estonian Environmental Board’s waste sector manager Reet Sillabert urged people living in apartment blocs to contact their municipality if a small number of waste containers keeps them from sorting their waste, ERR reports.