Marriage numbers in Latvia increase in February

During the three months of 2020, a total of 1 744 marriages were registered (10 marriages fewer than in Q1 2019). It should be noted that this year comparatively many marriages (722) were registered in February.

Couples tend to choose special dates for their wedding, and this year those dates were 20.02.2020 and 22.02.2020 – 178 and 70 marriages, respectively. On both dates together 34 % of the marriages concluded in February were registered. Annually on average 35–37 marriages are registered every day, according to data compiled by the Central Statistical Bureau of Latvia.

During the first three months of the year, number of registered births (4 324) was similar to that recorded over the respective period of the previous year (when 6 births fewer were registered).

Number of deaths has been declining over the past two years. Over the first three months of this year, 7 216 deaths were registered, which is 523 deaths fewer than in Q1 the previous year.

Natural increase in Latvia is still negative. During the first three months of 2020, as the number of deaths exceeded the number of births, Latvia population declined by 2 892 people (over the corresponding period of 2019 – by 3 409).

In March 2020, 1 418 births were registered in Latvian civil registry offices, which is 0.6 % less than in the corresponding month of the previous year. During the month, 2 408 deaths were registered, which is 5.2 % more than in March a year ago.

In March of this year, 990 people more died than were born.

Over the period, 538 marriages were registered, which is 183 marriages fewer than in the corresponding month of the year before.

On 1 April 2020, provisional population of Latvia accounted for 1 million 905 thousand.