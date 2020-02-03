Mārtiņš Krieķis’ secret conversations or everyone is a fool

«For [Olainfarm] council you need three people you can completely control» and «as a person without any ethics, I can help you with that» – these and other statements from lawyer Mārtiņš Krieķis can be heard in conversations published by zolotie-sjostri.com in which he converses with people involved in «Olainfarm inheritors wars».

In these conversations it is heard that Krieķis uses Russian language to «does business» with inheritors Irina Maligina, Nika Saveļjeva and her husband Sergejs Saveļjevs, claiming «there is no problem I cannot solve with money». Throughout the conversations different pieces of advice can be heard about circumventing tax payments and avoiding attention from the Finance and Capital Market Commission. On top of that, Krieķis’ colleagues, according to what can be heard from recorded conversations, are shamelessly called fools.

It should be stressed that recordings of these secret conversations, according to information available to BNN, had been provided to State Police and Corruption Prevention and Combating Bureau (KNAB) at the end of 2018.

BNN had previously written that Krieķis and his associate Pāvels Rebenoks, who is current advisor to Economy Minister Ralfs Nemiro, using inheritor disputes, may have come up with a scheme to get their hands of the juiciest piece of ownership rights in those disputes.

