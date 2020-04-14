Maternity Hospital and Stradins Hospital to keep childbirth restrictions in place

Riga Maternity Hospital and P. Stradins Clinical University Hospital intend to keep restrictions imposed for childbirth in place, because both healthcare institutions receive childbirth cases even under complicated conditions.

On top of that, they are the two only hospitals in the country that provide these services. This is why it safety measures not listed in recommendations of the World Health Organization (WHO) are needed, according to representatives of the two hospitals.

WHO notes that all pregnant women, even at risk of COVID-19 infection or in the case of confirmed infection, have the right for high quality care during pregnancy. The same applies to mental health. WHO stresses that safety and positive childbirth experience includes free choice of accompanying persons during childbirth.

According to P. Stradins Clinical University Hospital representative Janita Veinberga, there are no violations committed here in regards to any recommendations from WHO because a considerable amount of births delivered in the hospital are done under complicated cases, when the patient, for example, suffers from chronic illness.

At the same time, it is important to understand that recommendations are recommendations – they are not compulsory guidelines everyone must follow. This is why, considering the specific field of our hospitals, to ensure nation-wide accessibility of these services and the safety of patients and staff, we have decided to introduce additional safety measures, said the hospital’s representative.

Veinberga affirmed that restrictions will remain in place until the end of the state of emergency in the country.

Maternity Hospital representative Baiba Auzāne explains the institution allows diversions from WHO recommendations in line with the context of the situation and the type of hospital. In the case of the Maternity Hospital, for example, it is Latvia’s sole fifth degree maternity assistance institution in the country. Additionally, it provides care in special cases, including pre-term childbirth and other complicated cases.

«If we have this infection and it paralyses the intensive care wing, it becomes a very high risk,» says the institution’s representative.

The decision on additional restrictions was made in the first days of the state of emergency and was based on multiple studies that researched COVID-19 influence on pregnant women and the childbirth process. The hospital’s experts constantly follow the latest studies in this area so that decisions are based on scientific proof.

The aforementioned restrictions were adopted based on recommendations from obstetricians and gynaecologists, according to the hospital’s representative.

Latvia’s Healthcare Ministry does not object to restrictions, adds Auzāne.

When asked if restrictions are based on recommendations from WHO, if they are balanced and do not put at risk pregnant women, Healthcare Ministry said the decision on organization of work and patient influx is made by each healthcare institution’s management.

The ministry adds so far there have been multiple cases when patients lie or withhold facts about COVID-19 infection from healthcare workers, which results in infection for all involved parties.