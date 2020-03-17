Maxima introduces additional measures to prevent Covid-19 spread

From Monday, 16 March, onward, major social distance restrictions are adopted for supermarket administration and within supermarkets, as confirmed by Maxima Latvija communications manager Liene Dubate-Ugule.

Aside from already adopted restrictions, Maxima has decided to introduce additional measures – 2 m radius areas have been measured and marked around cashiers and other important sectors in supermarkets. This is done to ensure people maintain a safe distance from one another.

Additionally, from Tuesday, 17 March, Maxima Latvija supermarkets will have shorter open hours in order to have more time for disinfection, as well as to reduce workload for employees, says Dubate-Ugule.

Clients are invited to use shopping carts because they help distance people from one another. Dubate-Ugule says a wide informative campaign is performed at all stores to make sure people comply with social distance requirements when shopping.

Maxima representative specifically outlines the importance of complying with safety measures for people who have returned from abroad on repatriation flights. The company asks them to be especially careful, maintain quarantine and refrain from going shopping.

It is added that Maxima Latvija started working on virus spread restriction measures as far back as the end of January. As an example the representative mentions the restriction of different discount and marketing campaigns.

Maxima Latvija manager Viktors Tricins says the number of people going to supermarkets reduces. This means people understand their individual responsibility in this situation.

«We urge all Latvian residents to follow the government’s recommendations and comply with strict safety precautions.»