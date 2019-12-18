Means of 22% Estonians were close to poverty, data on 2018 show

In Estonia, last year, 21.7% of the population lived at risk of poverty, while 2,4% of Estonians lived off means seen as absolute poverty, according to estimates by Statistics Estonia.

The Estonian official statistics’ body stated in a press release on Wednesday, December 18, that in 2018, a person was considered to be at risk of poverty, if his or her equivalised monthly disposable income was less than 569 euros, and in absolute poverty, if it was less than 215 euros.

The at-risk-of-poverty rate decreased for single person households, i.e. people living alone, as well as among single parents. The gap between the richest and poorest quintile of the population did not change year over year. By age groups, the gap is smallest among older persons (aged 65 and older), although in the last decade, it has widened slightly each year, Estonian statisticians estimated.

The at-risk-of-poverty rate anchored at a fixed moment in time, i.e. the share of people with an equivalised yearly disposable income lower than the at-risk-of-poverty threshold three years ago adjusted for inflation, increased from 11.0% in 2017 to 12.1% in 2018, data showed.

Social transfers, i.e. state benefits and pensions, helped to prevent falling into poverty. Without including these in income, 39.1% of the population would have been at risk of poverty and 22.7% in absolute poverty, according to Statistics Estonia.

Compared to 2017, the at-risk-of-poverty rate remained at the same level (20.9%) among young people aged 16–24, but increased among children. Among children under 18, the at-risk-of-poverty rate was 17.1% in 2018, i.e. 1.9 percentage points more than in 2017. At the same time, the absolute poverty rate of children fell from 2.5% in 2017 to 1.6% in 2018. There has been a decrease in the share of older people living at risk of poverty – the rate among persons aged 65 and older fell from 46.4% in 2017 to 43.1% in 2018, Estonian statisticians estimated.