Measures requested for Latvian citizen over recruitment of VDD official for Russia

In the middle of February Latvian State Security Service (VDD) requested the office of the prosecutor to commence criminal prosecution of a Latvian citizen over recruitment of a VDD official to spy for Russian intelligence services.

VDD urged prosecuting the person in accordance with Criminal Law’s section on illegal collection of official secrets or provision of classified information to foreign countries or foreign organizations directly or through third parties. Such a crime is punishable with deprivation of freedom from three to 20 years.

In its statement to the press, VDD wrote that a Latvian citizen, following an order from Russian intelligence service, attempted to recruit an officer of VDD so that this person would collect confidential information and information containing official secrets so that Russian intelligence services would use this information against Latvia’s interests.

The criminal process against this person was launched by VDD on 8 July 2019. Sufficient evidence was collected in the pre-trial investigation that proved the suspect’s guilt in the crime.

The suspect has been put under arrest.

VDD does not provide additional comments on this.

Since the restoration of Latvia’s independence a total of three criminal cases regarding spying in Russia’s favour have made it to court. All cases prior to presentation of charges were investigated by VDD.

One of those cases was launched against Latvian Railway rail master Aleksandrs Krasnopjorovs. Last year, the man was kept under arrest for three years and two months with additional probation period of two years.

The second criminal case was launched against Jurijs Stilvis, who was sentenced to conditional deprivation of freedom in August 2018 for spying for Russia.

The third criminal case is currently being reviewed by Riga City Vidzeme Suburb Court. This criminal case revolves around Latvian Interior Affairs Ministry’s Information Centre’s official Oļegs Buraks. He is accused of spying for Russian intelligence services and other crimes.

The National Security Concept approved by the Saeima in 2019 mentions that intelligence services of multiple countries had performed and continue performing acts aimed against Latvia. The most serious threat for NATO and collective safety of the European Union, as well as Latvia’s national security and interests, is generated by Russian intelligence services, the Saeima concluded.