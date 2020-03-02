Measures requested for Latvian citizen over recruitment of VDD official for Russia
In the middle of February Latvian State Security Service (VDD) requested the office of the prosecutor to commence criminal prosecution of a Latvian citizen over recruitment of a VDD official to spy for Russian intelligence services.
VDD urged prosecuting the person in accordance with Criminal Law’s section on illegal collection of official secrets or provision of classified information to foreign countries or foreign organizations directly or through third parties. Such a crime is punishable with deprivation of freedom from three to 20 years.
In its statement to the press, VDD wrote that a Latvian citizen, following an order from Russian intelligence service, attempted to recruit an officer of VDD so that this person would collect confidential information and information containing official secrets so that Russian intelligence services would use this information against Latvia’s interests.
The criminal process against this person was launched by VDD on 8 July 2019. Sufficient evidence was collected in the pre-trial investigation that proved the suspect’s guilt in the crime.
The suspect has been put under arrest.
VDD does not provide additional comments on this.
Since the restoration of Latvia’s independence a total of three criminal cases regarding spying in Russia’s favour have made it to court. All cases prior to presentation of charges were investigated by VDD.
Read also: Information about VDD new office building’s construction costs is a state secret
One of those cases was launched against Latvian Railway rail master Aleksandrs Krasnopjorovs. Last year, the man was kept under arrest for three years and two months with additional probation period of two years.
The second criminal case was launched against Jurijs Stilvis, who was sentenced to conditional deprivation of freedom in August 2018 for spying for Russia.
The third criminal case is currently being reviewed by Riga City Vidzeme Suburb Court. This criminal case revolves around Latvian Interior Affairs Ministry’s Information Centre’s official Oļegs Buraks. He is accused of spying for Russian intelligence services and other crimes.
The National Security Concept approved by the Saeima in 2019 mentions that intelligence services of multiple countries had performed and continue performing acts aimed against Latvia. The most serious threat for NATO and collective safety of the European Union, as well as Latvia’s national security and interests, is generated by Russian intelligence services, the Saeima concluded.
Keywords: charges. criminal case Latvia Russia spying VDD
Measures requested for Latvian citizen over recruitment of VDD official for Russia
In the middle of February Latvian State Security Service requested the office of the prosecutor to commence criminal prosecution of a Latvian citizen over recruitment of a VDD official to spy for Russian intelligence services.
Average wage in Latvia before taxes last year – EUR 1 076
In 2019, the average gross wages and salaries for full-time work in Latvia comprised EUR 1 076. Compared to 2018, the average earnings rose by EUR 72 or 7.2 %. Average net wages and salaries (calculated based on labour taxes applicable on workplace) comprised EUR 793 or 73.7 % of gross earnings.
Survey: one-third of Latvian residents expect tax returns
One-third of Latvian residents expect to receive tax returns of 50 to 100 euros this year, according to Swedbank Private Finances Institute expert Evija Kropa.
Greece denies 9 800 attempts to cross into EU illegally in 24 hours
Greek authorities have declared their highest alert level after it denied 9 877 attempts to cross the Turkish-Greek border in the wake of Turkey’s decision to allow migrants to reach the border, German public broadcaster DW reports.
Ritvars Jansons becomes parliamentary secretary to Culture Ministry
13th Saeima deputy Ritvars Jansons from the National Alliance «All for Latvia – For Fatherland and Freedom/LNNK» has become parliamentary secretary to Latvia’s Culture Ministry, as confirmed by the ministry’s advisor for public relations Inga Vasiļjeva.
Healthcare workers who had been to countries affected by Covid-19 may be quarantined
On 2 March Latvia’s Crisis Management Council was provided a recommendation to establish a 14-day quarantine for all state social care institutions, as well as pre-school education institution workers who have returned from countries affected by the new coronavirus, said Healthcare Minister Ilze Viņķele.
Coronavirus situation in Estonia – stable with one case found
In Estonia, the novel coronavirus has been found to one person; however, disease prevention authorities are seeking extra three million euros to buy protective gear, thermal cameras and cover specialist wages in the event of a possible outbreak, Estonian public broadcaster reports.
Jūlijs Krūmiņš punished for illegally financing parties, but «would do it again»
The first criminal case regarding illegal financing of political parties For Latvia from the Heart and the Union of Greens and Farmers to have reached a ruling has concluded with fines that are smaller than the amounts of illegal financing provided to both parties.
EU and UK launch talks on trade and other areas of future relationship
As the United Kingdom is continuing its life as usual in the post-Brexit transition period, Brussels and London beginning on Monday, March 2, their talks on EU-UK future relationship in areas from trade to fisheries and police, AFP news agency reports.
Warning – icy roads make road traffic potentially risky in parts of Latvia
On 2 March the ice formed on roads in Vidzeme and Kurzeme makes driving conditions dangerous on state and regional roads, as reported by Latvian State Roads.
Slovak election marks end of dominance of ex-Fico’s Smer-SD party
In the election of the Slovak National Council, held over the weekend, voters have taken away the dominant political position of ex-Prime Minister Robert Fico’s Smer-SD party entrusting it to the anticorruption party OLaNO, The Guardian reports.
Air temperature to reach +10° C in Latvia in first week of March
Weather will be volatile in Latvia in the first week of March. Although it will be relatively warm and air temperature may reach +10° C, it will rain often. On some days there will also be strong wind, as reported by Latvia’s Environment, Geology and Meteorology Centre.
Week in Lithuania: First coronavirus case, funds needed for Rail Baltica, new NATO ambassador appointed
In Lithuania, the top news stories last week were the first coronavirus case, more funds being needed for Rail Baltica in Lithuania and the President hitting back over criticism from predecessor.
BNN summary of the week: Coronavirus in Baltics. Different prosecutor general. Snap elections in Riga
While Latvian residents actively consider it worth travelling to countries affected by the coronavirus Covid-19, some Lithuanian resident had only just returned from Italy, becoming the first citizen of this country to have been infected by the coronavirus. An infection case was also found in Estonia this week. Latvians, meanwhile, are anxiously waiting for the virus to appear.
Gints Miķelsons put in charge of Latvian Construction Contractors Partnership
From 1 March 2020 onward Gints Miķelsons, who has been the head of Latvian Sustainable Construction Council will be in charge of the Latvian Construction Contractors Partnership, as confirmed by construction contractors.
While Latvia’s GDP grows 2.2%, other Baltic States experience more rapid growth
In 2019, Latvia experienced the slowest GDP growth among Baltic States, according to data from Latvia’s Central Statistical Bureau of Latvia.
Latvia’s GDP growth reportedly 2.2% in 2019
Compared to 2018, the economic growth continued and Gross Domestic Product increased by 2.2 %. In 2019, GDP at current prices amounted to EUR 30.5 billion. Compared to Q3, in Q4 2019 GDP at constant prices grew by 0.1 %, according to seasonally and calendar adjusted data.
Retail trade turnover in Latvia up 2.6% in January
Compared to January 2019, total retail trade turnover rose by 2.6 % in January 2020. Turnover of retail trade in food products grew by 4.4 %.
Vilnis Ķirsis to remain in charge of Unity’s faction in Riga
On Thursday, 27 February, Vilnis Ķirsis was once again picked as the head of Unity party’s faction in Riga, as confirmed by the party.
Latvia and USA sign joint declaration to enhance 5G network security
On Thursday, 27 February, Latvia’s Foreign Affairs Minister Edgars Rinkēvičs and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo sign a joint US-Latvian declaration on 5G network security, as reported by Foreign Affairs Ministry.
Estonian Tallink Grupp sees profit growth of EUR 9.7 million on year
Estonian provider of ferry transport and related services Tallink Grupp has worked in 2019 with a net profit of 49.7 million euros, according to its unaudited financial results of the year, as reported by Estonian public broadcaster ERR.
Jakrins reportedly a beneficiary in a company that organizes Brasas and Deglava bridge repairs
Long-standing Riga City Council official Emīls Jakrins, who was in charge of the Transport Department not long ago, is beneficiary and factual owner of LLC TecPro Construction, which is a contractor to Lithuanian company Kauno tiltai, which has been hired by the city council to repair Brasas and Deglavas bridges, as reported by Diena newspaper, referencing unofficial information.
UK ready to switch to WTO trade rules if no EU by end of year
The British government has declared that unless concessions are made by Brussels in EU-UK talks on their future cooperation, the former EU member would trade with the bloc on WTO rules from 2021, British news portal The Guardian reports.
Residents able to submit compulsory income declarations by 1 June; VID urges using EDS
March 2020 will mark the beginning of the three-month period within which all residents for whom it is compulsory will be able to submit their income declaration for 2019. This period will last three years for residents for whom this process is voluntary, as reminded by the State Revenue Service.
Lithuanian border guards start informing travellers about the situation with Covid-19
As the new coronavirus Covid-19 continues spreading in Europe, Lithuanian border guards have begun informing travellers from Latvia and Poland about necessary protective measures.
Recommended
Latest
- Measures requested for Latvian citizen over recruitment of VDD official for Russia
- Average wage in Latvia before taxes last year – EUR 1 076
- Survey: one-third of Latvian residents expect tax returns
- Ritvars Jansons becomes parliamentary secretary to Culture Ministry
- Healthcare workers who had been to countries affected by Covid-19 may be quarantined
- Jūlijs Krūmiņš punished for illegally financing parties, but «would do it again» | 1
- Warning – icy roads make road traffic potentially risky in parts of Latvia
- Air temperature to reach +10° C in Latvia in first week of March
- BNN summary of the week: Coronavirus in Baltics. Different prosecutor general. Snap elections in Riga
- Gints Miķelsons put in charge of Latvian Construction Contractors Partnership
Most read
- Minister: Latvia is already more cautious with coronavirus than Europe | 1
- SPKC urges passengers of 26 February Istanbul-Riga flight to respond
- EC: coronavirus may force corrections to Latvia’s economic growth outlook
- Regional hospitals in Latvia report high demand for protective clothing
- BNN summary of the week: Coronavirus in Baltics. Different prosecutor general. Snap elections in Riga
- Kristīne Misāne to be delivered to Latvia by 4 March
- From March onward prices of alcoholic beverages to increase in Latvia
- Latvia’s president promulgates Law on Dissolution of Riga City Council
- JKP hints at wanting Andris Šķēle added to Magnitsky list of sanctions
- 435 whistle-blower reports received in eight months in Latvia
Most commented
- Authorities concerned about Rimi and Maxima bread return practices | 1
- Minister: Latvia is already more cautious with coronavirus than Europe | 1
- Jūlijs Krūmiņš punished for illegally financing parties, but «would do it again» | 1
- Latvia’s GDP growth reportedly 2.2% in 2019
- Latvian government supports National Development Plan in spite of objections from ministers
- Minister says Latvia’s initiated territorial reform will create more sustainable municipalities
- Ušakovs proposes including ex-GKR politicians to Harmony’s list for snap elections in Riga
- Gints Miķelsons put in charge of Latvian Construction Contractors Partnership
- Latvian ministers disagree on proposal for online alcohol trade
- Alūksne taken by surprise by intense snowfall out of nowhere
Top 5 Business news
- Lithuania’s Klaipėda spends 461 000 and learns it shouldn’t introduce trams
- BNN summary of the week: Coronavirus in Baltics. Different prosecutor general. Snap elections in Riga
- Rail Baltica not just marvelled, but cussed too in Lithuania
- Week in Lithuania: First coronavirus case, funds needed for Rail Baltica, new NATO ambassador appointed
- While Latvia’s GDP grows 2.2%, other Baltic States experience more rapid growth
Top 5 Social news
Top 5 World news
- Italy hit by lethal coronavirus cases puts 11 towns on lockdown
- EC: coronavirus may force corrections to Latvia’s economic growth outlook
- EC not planning EU border closure over coronavirus outbreak in Italy
- Italy registers 80 new cases of coronavirus in one day
- Kristīne Misāne to be delivered to Latvia by 4 March
Top 5 Video
- Estonian expedition Antarctica 200 leaves for six-month journey
- Austria’s first female Chancellor to head government until snap elections
- Hungary involves Estonia in efforts to fend off migration deals
- Captain arrested over Budapest ship collision as search for victims continues
- Lithuanian capital interested in its whereabouts in its post-G spot ad
Newest galleries
- Alūksne taken by surprise by intense snowfall out of nowhere
- In pictures: New life sprouts in Australia’s blackened bushland
- PHOTO: New Year’s fireworks at 11 November Embankment in Riga
- Festive atmosphere high in Vilnius as thousands attend Christmas Run
- PHOTO: doctors and opponents of municipal reform protest outside the Saeima
Newest comments
-
Mmmhmm @ 2020-03-02 11:49:07
So the next time he does anything mildly wrong, I hope that the prosecutor asks the court to enforce the strictest possible sentence. Legal systems only work when there is respect for their efforts and laws they uphold.
-
Vytenis @ 2020-02-29 17:13:46
On the 5 of March I am going to Lithuania from Ireland so should I be scared I am 13 years old
-
Laydor @ 2020-02-29 12:16:49
Minister: Latvia is already more cautious with coronavirus than Europe One Iranian Person: I am going to ruin this minister's career.
-
Sreehari Rajeev @ 2020-02-28 22:15:05
-
Cam47 @ 2020-02-28 18:46:14
But when I travel through normal tram and trolley I found many people coughing and sneezing more than usual. I hope and pray it is due to the sudden snow. All is well.