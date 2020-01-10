Media: USA leans towards possibility of Iran downing Ukrainian plane by accident

More and more USA leans towards the possibility that the Ukrainian passenger aircraft was shot down on Wednesday, 8 January, by Iran by mistake, as US officials told the media.

The working theory is based on analysis of satellite, radar and electronic data collected by the US army and intelligence services, as reported by CBS, CNN and Newsweek.

The aircraft crashed several hours after Iran’s missile attack on US military bases in Iraq. The missile attack was Iran’s response to the US drone attack in Iraq on Friday, 3 January, that killed ten people, including an Iranian general Qassem Soleimani.

A satellite caught infrared signals that suggested a launch of two missiles followed up by one more signal that suggested an explosion, as reported by CBS with reference to US intelligence representatives. It is possible the missiles fired were SA-15.

As reported by Newsweek, the Pentagon, US intelligence and Iraqi intelligence officials believe the aircraft was shot down by Russian-made missile «Tor».

US President Donald Trump has voiced suspicions that the Ukrainian aircraft catastrophe in Iran was not caused by a mechanical malfunction, allowing that «someone could have made a mistake».

«Not our system,» said Trump. «It has nothing to do with us.»

When asked if the aircraft was shot down by mistake, Trump said: «I don’t know. I really don’t know… that’s up to them. At some point they’ll release the black box.»

«Ideally they’d give it to Boeing,» said Trump, adding that giving it to France or some other country would be fine, too.

On Wednesday, 8 January, Boeing passenger aircraft owned by Ukraine International Airlines crashed in Iran, killing 176 people that were on board.

Ukrainian investigators are working on multiple versions for the catastrophe, and among them is an surface-to-air missile attack, terror attack and engine problem, as confirmed by Ukrainian security official.

Iran denies the possibility of the aircraft having been shot down by a missile, adding that this this theory makes no sense.

«Several internal and international flights were flying at the same time in Iranian airspace at the same altitude of 2 440 m,» as reported by Iranian Transport Ministry. «This story of a missile striking a plane cannot be correct at all.»