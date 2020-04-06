Meduza: Head of Russian doctors’ organisation arrested during delivery of protective equipment to hospitals

The chairwoman of the Russian Doctors’ Alliance has been hit after being arrested by police as she was in a group of activists trying to deliver personal protection equipment to hospitals in the Novgorod region of Russia, Meduza news portal reports.

In late March, at the request of medical workers, the Russian Doctors’ Alliance began collecting protective equipment for use in Russian hospitals. Anastasia Vasilyeva was called in for questioning by Russia’s Investigative Committee after the union started a fundraising drive to finance its efforts.

On April 2, Vasilyeva and her team were arrested on a highway near the city of Okulovka and taken to a police station. Despite their arrest, the group was able to deliver more than 500 respirators as well as protective suits, goggles, and gloves to two local hospitals. The activists were blamed under a new law penalizing violations of emergency regulations under official states of heightened preparedness, in particular, accused of violating self-isolation rules because they were moving through the city, OVD-Info reported.

The union Doctors’ Alliance described her arrest as a physical assault alleging that Vasilyeva was hit above the stomach in the solar plexus area, claimed human rights advocate Dinar Idrisov, Meduza reports.