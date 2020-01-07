Merkel agrees to visit Putin to discuss de-escalation of conflicts

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has agreed to visit Russia responding to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invitation discuss the possible de-escalation of tensions in the Middle East and the Donbas war.

Russian state news agency TASS reports that German Chancellor Angela Merkel will arrive in Russia on a working visit on January 11.

The Kremlin’s press office reported: «During the talks, the sides intend to discuss essential issues of the international agenda, including the situation in Syria and Libya, the escalation of tension in the Middle East as a result of the US airstrike on Baghdad Airport on January 3».

The sides would also discuss the possible resolution with the Donbas war in Ukraine in the context of implementing the 2015 Minsk Package of Measures and the agreements reached at the Normandy Four summit in Paris on December 9, 2019.

The security situation in the Middle East deteriorated sharply after the U.S. announced on January 3 that Commander of the Quds Force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (the elite wing of the Iranian military) General Qasem Soleimani had been killed in a U.S. airstrike near the Baghdad airport, TASS wrote.