Merkel calls on German federal states to stay disciplined on gradual reopening
German Chancellor Angela Merkel has called on German federal states to stay disciplined and drop heated discussions of increased lifting of COVID-19 restrictions to keep the spread of the virus under control, German public broadcaster DW reports.
«We stand at the beginning of the pandemic and are still a long way from being out of the woods,»
Merkel told journalists in Berlin on Monday, April 20.
The government leader’s warning comes as Germans flocked to the shops on Monday. Small stores, car and bicycle shops, and bookstores re-opened, under an agreement Merkel reached with state leaders last Wednesday, April 15.
Now, Germany is the country with the fifth highest number of COVID-19 infections in the world, yet it has seen a slowdown in transmission rates amid a partial lockdown and social distancing regulations since mid-March, DW wrote.
So far nine people in Latvia have died to COVID-19 and 133 have recovered
So far nine people in Latvia have died to COVID-19. Seven of those people died in hospital, according to information published by the Disease Prevention and Monitoring Centre on 21 April.
US names its first ambassador to Belarus since 2008
Washington has named the first US ambassador to Belarus in twelve years in another move of thaw in once strained diplomatic relations, American state medium Radio Free Europe reports.
Russian Embassy in Prague unwilling to be in new Boris Nemtsov Square
Russian diplomats in the Czech Republic have sought to change the formal address of the Prague Embassy after it found itself in the newly named Square of Boris Nemtsov as part of the tradition to honour the slain Russian opposition politician, The Guardian reports.
Latvian theatre critic Silvija Radzobe passes away
Latvian theatre critic Silvija Radzobe has passed away, according to the statement published by LTV programme 100 g of culture on social media.
Linkaits: a voucher system would do for air travel
A system should be adopted for air travel that would provide customers vouchers instead of money for cancelled flights, said Latvian Transport Minister Tālis Linkaits during a meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers.
Finance Ministry: no country in the world has a clear support mechanism for COVID-19 crisis
There is no country in the world that has a precise and flawless support mechanism to reduce COVID-19 crisis, said Latvian Finance Ministry’s representative Karina Ploka during a meeting of the Saeima’s Budget Committee.
Tallinn confirms 17 virus patients in homeless shelter
In the Estonian capital, 17 people have been found to have the dangerous COVID019 disease among people staying in a homeless shelter, Estonian public broadcaster ERR reports.
Coronavirus numbers in the Baltics. 748 in Latvia, 1 348 in Lithuania, 1 552 in Estonia
The total number of confirmed COVID-19 infection cases in Latvia has reached 748, increasing by nine new cases in the past day. Lithuania, meanwhile, reports 1 348 infection cases.
Aldis Gobzems unlikely to get away with throwing around insults scot-free
The court of justice has declared that by calling Mārtiņš Bunkus a mafia grunt and bandit, Aldis Gobzems has spread fake news. The court declared Gobzems’ behaviour unacceptable because the defendant has not provided a single piece of evidence to prove his statements are true.
UN: Increased fighting in Libya brings possible war crimes
UN observers in Libya, where a civil var is continuing for nearly six years, have informed about an increase in fighting and the risk of war crimes against civilians, American news agency AP reports.
DAP and VVD coordinate proposals for function distribution
Latvia’s Nature Protection Office has assessed its functions and has prepared proposals on distribution of functions between DAP and the State Environment Service.
Predictions for culture events coming back bleaker than expected
Predictions for culture events coming back in Latvia after the end of the COVID-19 are bleaker than expected, said Latvian Culture Minister Nauris Puntulis in an interview to TV3.
Overproduction causes oil prices in USA to drop below zero for the first time
On Monday, 20 April, oil prices in USA dropped for the first time below zero under conditions when overproduction forced traders to pay buyers for acceptance of goods.
US to ban immigration as country fights worst outbreak of COVID-19
US President Donald Trump has stated that a temporary suspension of immigration to the US would be introduced at a time, when the country fights the worst outbreak of COVID-19 in the world, French news agency AFP reports.
Kristīne Misāne released from prison
On Monday, 20 April, Kristīne Misāne was released from prison, as reported by Justice Minister Jānis Bordāns with reference to information provided by the Prison Administration.
Germany, Poland and Czech Republic ease restrictions; France stays strict
In Europe, just as countries have been affected differently by COVID-19, policies to ease restrictions differ. Poland, Germany and the Czech Republic have lifted a few, while France and Spain are not yet over the crisis, The Guardian reports.
Latvia’s export growth in Europe in January-February reportedly one of the most rapid
In the January-February period of 2020, Latvia experienced one of the most rapid export growths among EU member states when compared to the same period of 2019, according to the latest data from Eurostat.
EU asked to form an emergency fund to support media and journalism
European Union should immediately form an emergency fund to support media and journalism, says Latvian MEP Dace Melbārde.
Number of unemployed persons in Latvia grows by nearly 8 000 in April
In April the number of unemployed person in Latvia increased by 7 942. As a result of this, 69 469 residents have been provided unemployed status, according to data compiled by the State Employment Agency.
Estonia finds 16 virus-infected residents in Tartu University dormitory
In the dormitory of Estonia’s top higher education institution, the Tartu University, 16 cases of infections with the novel coronavirus have been found. The infected have been barred from leaving their rooms, while over 200 other inhabitants can go outside, Estonian public broadcaster ERR reports.
COVID-19 infected in the Baltics. 739 in Latvia, 1 326 in Lithuania, 1 535 in Estonia
The total number of confirmed COVID-19 infection cases in Latvia has reached 739, increasing by 12 new cases in the past day. Lithuania, meanwhile, reports 1 326 infection cases.
Plenary session of the Supreme Court supports Strupišs as chairman of the court
On Monday, 20 April, the Supreme Court’s plenary session decided to support Aigars Strupišs candidacy for approval in the Saeima.
Estonian industrial prices drop by 3.5% on year
In Estonian industry, the producer price index of industrial output decreased by 3.5% between March 2019 and March this year. From February 2019 to March 2020, a decrease of 0.9% was registered by Statistics Estonia.
PVD commences annual rabies vaccination for foxes and raccoon dogs in Latvia
Every spring the Food and Veterinary Service performs vaccination of forest animals – foxes and raccoon dogs – against rabies.
Newest comments
-
Verners @ 2020-04-21 01:36:50
unless you are 75 + years old you have no idea what "gestapo times" means. The purpose is to save lives.... even lives of the arrogant or ignorant. Please read and study history... our history. Is the government taking away your "rights" ... or is the government concerned about the overall safety of our people?
-
Mike @ 2020-04-20 10:54:27
how much geopolitics does play in this? the author stated clearly the allies were of no help. sad!
-
Lian Sri Lanka @ 2020-04-19 14:54:49
-
@ 2020-04-19 14:54:00
-
Zerry @ 2020-04-19 13:20:57
Nothing new, it us just made in PRC quality. Mostly people just don’t care due to cheap prices. But now it’s more public the crap quality. They can produce a good quality, if someone else make the design and watch over the process.