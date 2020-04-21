Merkel calls on German federal states to stay disciplined on gradual reopening

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has called on German federal states to stay disciplined and drop heated discussions of increased lifting of COVID-19 restrictions to keep the spread of the virus under control, German public broadcaster DW reports.

«We stand at the beginning of the pandemic and are still a long way from being out of the woods,»

Merkel told journalists in Berlin on Monday, April 20.

The government leader’s warning comes as Germans flocked to the shops on Monday. Small stores, car and bicycle shops, and bookstores re-opened, under an agreement Merkel reached with state leaders last Wednesday, April 15.

Now, Germany is the country with the fifth highest number of COVID-19 infections in the world, yet it has seen a slowdown in transmission rates amid a partial lockdown and social distancing regulations since mid-March, DW wrote.