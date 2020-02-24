bnn.lv Latviski   bnn-news.com English   bnn-news.ru По-русски
Merkel’s Christian Democrats get bitter result in Hamburg election

BNN
February 24, 2020

German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s Christian Democratic Union has received the poorest result in the federal state elections of Hamburg, according to British broadcaster BBC.

The result, if confirmed by final vote figures, will most likely lead to a continuation of the Social Democrat-green coalition in the left-leaning northern port city of Hamburg.

There the Christian Democrats (CDU) have slipped into third place with little more than 11%, while the German Social Democratic Party won with 24,1% BBC wrote.

The general secretary of Paul Ziemiak commented that it was a «bitter day», and reasoned that party leader Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer’s resignation announcement following a scandal in the eastern state of Thuringia had damaged the party.

Merkel's Christian Democrats get bitter result in Hamburg election

