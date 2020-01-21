Minister: a wider range of candidates to lead State Police would benefit society

Having a wider range of potential contenders to lead Latvian State Police would be in society’s interests, said Interior Affairs Minister Sandis Ģirģens in an interview to LTV programme Rīta Panorāma on Tuesday, 21 January.

The minister commented that by proposing lowered requirements for candidates of the aforementioned post he did not intend to question the qualifications of police officers. He said he only wanted to develop the institution further.

He said it is not normal to have the post inherited, adding that everyone is normally aware who the next person in high-ranking posts will be. According to Ģirģens, this is the situation at State Police at the moment.

This is why the minister asks why it is not possible to appoint a prosecutor or judge with appropriate knowledge and experience working at the police to the post of chief of State Police?

Ģirģens believes such changes would be in society’s best interest and that the current regulations do not provide for an open personnel selection process. What is the point of an open selection process if only one or two people ally, the minister wonders.

The minister reports that the selection committee will be composed in February, once the current chief of State Police Ints Ķuzis has left his post. He did not reveal the names of potential committee members.