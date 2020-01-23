Minister does not exclude possibility of number of municipalities in Latvia increasing

The Administrative Territorial Reform offers reducing the number of municipalities to 39 in Latvia. Still, it is possible there may be one or two more, said Latvian Environment Protection and Regional Development Minister Juris Pūce in an interview to LTV programme Rīta Panorāma on Thursday, 23 January.

The minister did not deny that certain territorial changes have been discussed and that there may be other changes added to the final reform’s variant. Mostly the changes may be related to certain counties being added to one or other municipality. Still, there is a possibility of some new municipality being created as well.

Pūce admits he was pleasantly surprised that there has not been much political trading in the context of the territorial reform, adding that talks have been very logical and focused on forming strong municipalities.

«I am not surprised over this announcement. We transition from 119 municipalities to 39, and it is simple to calculate that 80 municipalities are unhappy with this situation,» said Pūce, admitting he is not surprised there are municipalities prepared to take the reform to the Constitutional Court.

Read also: Territorial reform in Latvia may «cull» 56% of municipal deputies