Minister: it is too soon to consider easing COVID-19 restrictions

Based on predictions from epidemiologists and infectologists, it is expected that 25 April will be the peak of COVID-19 infections. This is why, in spite of some European countries reducing their restrictions, Latvia has no plans to do the same in the near future, as reported by Latvian Healthcare Minister Ilze Viņķele at a press-conference on Tuesday, 14 April.

«If you hear rumours about Austrians or the Spanish planning to reduce restrictions, please keep in mind the restrictions imposed by their countries are very drastic, and with more freedom and lower restrictions in Latvia, they still do not reach the level in Austria and Spain,» said the minister.

«Although the number of patients suffering from heavy symptoms and the number of hospitalized patients is low at the moment: 46 people in hospital, three of which are in critical state and five have died from the virus, I urge residents to remain cautious instead of optimistic,» said the minister.

At the same time, the minister asked residents to be responsible and not refrain from undergoing COVID-19 tests.

Read also: Global COVID-19-related deaths reach 119 686

Latvian Prime Minister Krišjānis Kariņš told media representatives no new restrictions associated with COVID-19 are planned.

The prime minister stressed COVID-19 is a cunning disease and scientists know very little about it. This is why the only way to limit its spread is maintaining distance from other people and washing hands.

The government’s head invited residents to take restrictions in the country more seriously, adding no new restrictions are planned at the moment.

As previously reported, since mid-March a state of emergency is declared in Latvia over concerns for the spread of COVID-19. A number of restrictions are in place in the country to help limit the spread of the virus. Later the Cabinet of Ministers decided to extend the state of emergency until 12 May.

During this difficult time children undergo studies remotely from home. No more than two people or members of the same family are allowed to gather outside. Strict restrictions have also been adopted by stores and catering service providers.

As previously reported, multiple European member states have eased COVID-19 restrictions.

In the past day COVID-19 was found for two residents in Latvia, increasing the total number of infected people to 657, according to information from the Disease Prevention and Monitoring Centre.

Yesterday 242 tests were performed for people suspected of having COVID-19. So far 29 018 people have been tested for the virus.

As for the declining number of tests and uncovered infection cases, Latvia’s Healthcare Minister mentioned on her Twitter profile that there was very low activity over the weekends.