Minister: it would be unfair to make taxpayers cover repatriation costs
It would be unfair to have taxpayers cover repatriation costs, journalists were told by Latvia’s Foreign Affairs Minister Edgars Rinkēvičs.
«Yesterday [15 March] in the studio of LTV I was surprised to listen to criticisms of a head of some tourism company over the government’s decision to shut down airspace. It should be said a 48-hour interval has been declared. Look at what other countries have done! Slovenia announced this morning [16 March] about closing the border with Italy and Austria,» stressed the minister.
He also reminds travellers were urged to reconsider their travel plans well in advance.
As for citizens, Rinkēvičs said the contingent of these people varies. ‘We don’t have a good answer, but I don’t think it would be fair to make taxpayers cover costs for other groups that have not been exactly reasonable. At the same time, there have been groups of very reasonable people that have ended up in emergency situations,’ said the minister.
Read also: Latvian government forms special group to support businesses and prevent Covid-19 damages
The minister refrained from discussing compensations, because he can neither decide nor influence this area. Nevertheless, he proposed keeping in mind two important factors – people are different, there are those who want to return, because not everyone have used the last second offer, and there are also those who have.
«We have people who are trying to return on their own, because they had studied abroad and did not return when we asked everyone to return or reconsider their travel plans.»
He also mentioned one particular negative trend – there are many people who do not follow the compulsory two-week self-isolation after returning to Latvia. ‘This applies to all Latvian residents who have recently returned to the country using any method. The two-week self-isolation is compulsory for everyone. It is for our own good,’ stresses Rinkēvičs.
On Saturday, 14 March, declaring the state of emergency in Latvia, the government ordered all people who return from countries affected by Covid-19 to undergo specific security measures, including a 14-day quarantine and isolation from other people, regular health state monitoring and body temperature measuring.
The state of emergency will remain in force in Latvia until 14 April. During this time all international passenger services are shut down and Latvia’s external border is closed down. Restrictions do not extend to freights.
