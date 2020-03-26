Minister on support of culture and mass media: no one will be forgotten

No one working in the culture and mass media industry will be forgotten during Covid-19 crisis, Latvian Culture Minister promised in an interview to Latvijas Radio in the morning of Thursday, 26 March.

Explaining why the government has been postponing decision-making for Culture Ministry’s prepared offers to support aforementioned industries, Puntulis said the topic will be discussed by the government and no one will be forgotten. The government’s decision on support will retroactively come to force at the beginning of the crisis.

Puntulis explained the self-employed and royalty recipients affected by the crisis are found in multiple industries, this is why complex solutions are needed. Culture Ministry’s proposal was to provide self-employed persons and royalty recipients with benefits equal to minimal wage size. However, Finance Ministry proposed considering benefits equal to up to EUR 700 or 75% of previous income, but only in cases if taxes are paid and special tax statuses are not used to not pay taxes.

Benefits may be paid «based on tax payment fact», the minister notes.

Culture Ministry has estimated that generally support in the culture sector may be necessary for nearly 1 500 people. The minister did not mention the necessary support amount. He instead urged waiting for next week’s government meeting.

Similarly the minister urged waiting for next year to gain clarity on support for mass media. There are various tools, such as media support fund increase and others.

The politician promised support for regional press. «No one will be forgotten,» Puntulis promised.