Minister: repatriation efforts may be restarted mid-April

Repatriation efforts may be restarted in the middle of April, said Latvia’s Transport Minister Tālis Linkaits on 1 April at a conference of Latvian municipalities on public transport and traffic during a state of emergency.

He said repatriation efforts have been put on hold following a request from epidemiologists. This is necessary to wait for the quarantine period to end for people who returned to Latvia prior to 30 March.

«However, it is not excluded that repatriation flights may continue in the middle of April,» said Linkaits, explaining that together with the Transport Directorate it will be possible to attract regional passenger carriers to carry Latvian residents back home.

As previously reported, Latvia has declared a state of emergency to halt the spread of COVID-19. A number of restrictions have been adopted.