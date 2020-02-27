bnn.lv Latviski   bnn-news.com English   bnn-news.ru По-русски
Minister says Latvia’s initiated territorial reform will create more sustainable municipalities

February 27, 2020
Latvia’s Environment Protection and Regional Development Minister Juris Pūce

The report from the European Commission (EC) mentions that Latvian government’s initiated administrative territorial reform will create more sustainable municipalities with greater capacity and ability to provide services of comparable quality, as reported by Environment Protection and Regional Development Ministry (VARAM).

The ministry notes that the report also mentions that the municipal reform will improve the investment environment, better cost efficiency and more effective resource distribution. «The merging of certain municipalities into larger territories with larger populations may assist with regional development, stimulate rational use of budget funds and reduce local government costs, as well as reduce regional differences when it comes to education and social service quality, creation of new jobs and reducing emigration.»

VARAM minister Juris Pūce is confident the report affirms the need for the reform – what is mentioned therein confirms the outlooks and arguments in favour of the reform previously reported by the ministry. He mentions the benefits from the reform, too. It is expected to reduce inequality among municipalities, providing all Latvian residents, regardless of their place of residence, the right to receive equal and quality services.

«The received report is also a valuable document for Saeima deputies. They have to clearly understand their responsibility in making decisions in the interest of Latvian residents,» said Pūce.

There are 119 municipalities in Latvia. The average population is 8 460, but nearly 60% of municipalities do not have more than 8 000 residents. It is expected that without the reform the average population in a single municipality may drop to 7 200 by 2040. VARAM notes that the EC report mentions that the existing municipal system population number wise would only increase territorial differences and negative socio-economic tendencies if not replaced.

The report also mentions that in smaller municipalities residents do not have access to sufficient employment. They also have limited options in receiving public services. Smaller municipalities spend more finances on administrative expenditures based on the population size, VARAM explains.

One major problem outlined in the report is the dependence of smaller municipalities on grants and transfers. EC believes this does not contribute to fair and productive competition. As an example the ministry mentions education, where competition is carried out not over quality but for schoolchildren. Additionally,

EC’s report also mentions that the administrative territorial reform should be accompanied by reforms in other areas: education, healthcare, and investments into the road network, VARAM explains.

The government has outlined the territorial reform as one of its priorities. To ensure reconstruction of approximately 800 km or state regional and local roads within administrative territorial reform’s context, the Cabinet of Ministers has conceptually supported allocation of funding for this. The approximate cost of this is EUR 300 million, the ministry notes.

