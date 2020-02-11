Misāne’s extradition to South African Republic postponed
Denmark has decided to postpone the extradition of Latvian citizen Kristīne Misāne to the South African Republic, as confirmed by Misāne’s sister Mārīte Batraka.
Misāne’s lawyer says the woman is allowed to participate in the upcoming crucial court hearing on 14 February.
At this hearing it will be decided on the woman’s possible release. The court will also decide on her possible extradition to the South African Republic.
At the same time, at 12:00 local time on 11 February there will be a gathering organized outside the Danish Office of the Prosecutor General to support Misāne. The gathering will go as planned in spite of the postponement of her extradition.
BNN had previously reported that the Danish court decided in January to keep Kristīne Misāne under arrest. This decision was made because the South African Republic has failed to submit necessary documents to secure her extradition within 30 days.
The woman’s representatives claim the court had initially ruled in favour of releasing Misāne, but the Danish office of the prosecutor instead submitted a counter-claim. The office of the prosecutor explained its decision by saying that Misāne would face guaranteed prison time in poor conditions.
According to Misāne’s representatives, the Danish office of the prosecutor is «doing all it can to have Misāne extradited to the South African Republic».
Considering the aforementioned, Misāne has declared a hunger strike.
With it, she plans to attract attention to EU citizens’ rights, which prevent their extradition to third world countries.
Her representatives had previously explained that in 2011 the woman had met a citizen of the South African Republic. After four years of their relationship the two had a daughter. However, later the two parents conflicted. Initially rows were financially motivated. After that the man one-sidedly decided to end their relationship and had even used violence against both Misāne and both of their under-aged children.
Fearing for her and their children’s life, Misāne decided to seek asylum in Latvia in May 2018. In December, however, Misāne was detained on the border when travelling from Copenhagen to Mozambique. She was detained because of an Interpol order. The South African Republic reports Misāne is accused of child kidnapping. This means she faces 15 years-long prison sentence in the African country.
The Latvian office of the prosecutor had previously explained that the South African Republic accuses Misāne of acts that are not considered crimes in Latvia. This means there was no legal justification for the application of European Arrest Order in this case. As for Misāne’s other activity, which can be classified as fraud and document forging, Latvia, due to shortage of evidence, cannot guarantee criminal prosecution of said person in Latvia, as reported by the office of the prosecutor.
Irish election marks PM Varadkar’s loss of influence
In Irish parliamentary election, a considerable loss of voter trust has hit the liberal-conservative party Fine Gael of the Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar, according to the British broadcaster BBC.
Prime minister: Rebenoks will not be picked to work in Latvenergo council
Latvian Economy Minister Ralfs Nemiro’s advisor Pāvels Rebenoks will not be picked as a candidate to become a member of Latvenergo council, Prime Minister Krišjānis Kariņš said after a meeting of Coalition Parties Council on Monday, 10 February.
Coronavirus death toll in China surpasses 40 000 people; Xi calls for more prevention
In China, more than one thousand people have died from health problems caused by the new coronavirus and the country’s President Xi Jinping has called for more decisive prevention measures, according to Deutsche Welle.
Riga’s mayor plans to implement most new initiatives without approving the budget
Riga City Council chairman Oļegs Burovs has issued an order that, according to him, allows for restructuring of the municipality’s finance flow so that it is possible to implement this year’s planned initiatives using the last year’s budget base.
Belarus: Moscow willing to supply oil at world prices
Russia after pressuring Belarus with interrupted oil and gas supplies to its friendly neighbour has agreed to continue oil supplies at a price that corresponds to global prices, Belarus’ news agency BelTA and US state news portal Radio Free Europe report.
Eglītis: political interference in selection of Latvenergo council members was direct
The political interference in the Latvenergo council members selection process was direct, said the suspended Economy Ministry’s state secretary Ēriks Eglītis in an interview to Delfi TV with Jānis Domburs on Monday, 10 February.
Latvia’s foreign trade turnover in December 8.2% higher when compared to a year ago
In December 2019 the foreign trade turnover of Latvia amounted to EUR 2.4 billion, which at current prices was 8.2 % larger than a year ago, of which the exports value of goods was 3.9 % higher, but imports value of goods – 11.6 % higher.
Rubesa withdraws from Stradins University Hospital board members selection process
A member of Latvian Healthcare Minister Ilze Viņķele’s political party «Par!» and former RB Rail board chairperson Baiba Rubesa has decided to withdraw from the P.Stradins Clinical University Hospital board member selection process.
Former «treasury keeper» of Šķēle’s party becomes Latvian Defence Ministry’s advisor
Latvian Defence Minister Artis Pabriks has accepted Aivars Tiesnesis, who was once responsible for finances and coordination of the People’s Party, as his advisor, as reported by TV3 programme Nekā personīga.
Estonian households hit by power outages during storm
All across Estonia power outages have taken place in the night to Monday, February 10, with over 3 100 households left without electricity, according to Estonian public broadcaster ERR.
Aldis Gobzems intends to form his own political party
Latvian Saeima deputy Aldis Gobzems has announced plans to found his own political party soon. This announcement was made by the politician in an interview LTV programme Rīta Panorāma on Monday, 10 February.
Latvian government to decide on dropping litigation against Parex Bank’s former owners
The assessment on whether or not Latvian government should continue or drop the litigations against former Parex Bank owners Valērijs Kargins and Viktors Krasovickis may be completed in about a month, as TV3 programme 900 seconds was told by Economy Minister Ralfs Nemiro on Monday, 10 February.
In pictures: Storm Ciara brings strong winds and floods to Western Europe
The storm Ciara has brought strong winds, floods and destruction to the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Belgium and elsewhere in the western and central part of Europe.
Minister's infamous advisor has met with Latvijas gaze shareholder and Conexus
Latvian Economy Minister Ralfs Nemiro’s advisor Pāvels Rebenoks, who is involved with «Olainfarm inheritors wards», has taken part in meetings with Conexus and Latvijas gaze shareholder Marguerite Fund, as reported by TV3 programme Nekā personīga.
Oscars expand their outlook with giving top award to Korean film Parasite
The US film award Oscars has made an exception to its tradition of giving its top awards to English-language films by honouring South Korea’s satire Parasite as the best picture, Associated Press reports.
Ķuzis admits «police unable to recover losses» from retiring police officers
In 2019 the number of retired police officers in Latvian State Police had exceeded the number of fresh officers accepted in service. Resigning Chief of State Police Ints Ķuzis admits «police are unable to recover losses».
Coronavirus infections in China exceed 40 000 people
Over 40 000 people have been diagnosed with the new coronavirus in China, while the death toll from the virus has exceeded 908, according to Deutsche Welle. Many people who contract it have only small symptoms and get it cured.
Week in Latvia to be rainy and windy; strong wind expected in many parts
Strong wind and rain are expected in Latvia this week. Air temperature is also expected to increase, as reported by Latvian Environment, Geology and Meteorology Centre.
Week in Lithuania: Emergency in Vilnius Airport, Fox News damages Lithuania’s image, Tax chief sacked lawfully
In Lithuania, the top news stories of the past week were a virus-related emergency situation at the Vilnius Airport, the dismissal of the Lithuanian tax chief and a call from President Gitanas Nausėda for parties to work constructively in the election year.
BNN summary of the week: minister vs. minister. Riga’s agony. Anti-coronavirus measures in Latvia
The ongoing conflict within Economy Ministry has reached the government’s ears. Justice Minister Jānis Bordāns has asked Prime Minister Krišjānis Kariņš to dismiss Economy Minister Ralfs Nemiro. The core of the issue is the minister’s infamous advisor Pāvels Rebenoks.
Latvian government to spend 14.5 billion euros on National Development Plan
In order to meet the goals outlined in Latvia’s National Development Plan 2027, the government plans to allocate funding of 14.5 billion euros, as journalists were told by the Cross-Sectoral Coordination Centre’s director Pēteris Vilks on Friday, 7 February.
Law enforcers find enormous illegal cigarette production facility in Jelgava
As part of a large-scale investigation, Latvian State Police uncovered an illegal cigarette production facility in Jelgava this week. The facility was impressive: professionally set up with modern cigarette manufacturing equipment. It is reported to be one of the biggest such illegal facilities ever uncovered in the country’s history.
Suspended Economy Ministry’s state secretary may refuse transfer to CSP
Next week, on 11 February, the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Latvia plans to decide on Economy Ministry’s prepared legislative acts, in accordance with which Edmunds Valantis is to be approved as the new state secretary to the ministry and the previous state secretary Ēriks Eglītis is to be approved as the new chief of the Central Statistical Bureau of Latvia. Eglītis, however, is unlikely to agree to this.
Russian fishermen saved by Estonian, Finnish rescuers
In the Baltic Sea, off the coast of Estonia, a Russian fishing trawler has encountered difficulties leading to a rescue operation, in which seven crew members have been taken to safety, Estonian public broadcaster ERR reports.
Newest comments
-
Zerry @ 2020-02-07 14:15:40
-
@ 2020-02-05 14:35:16
-
Zerry @ 2020-01-31 10:17:45
-
zerry @ 2020-01-29 15:04:54
Extremely bad idea to combine them, especially in Latvia. This kind of poor country would be too easy target for influencing with big foreign money if there will be only one security unit.
-
Captain Obvious @ 2020-01-29 12:52:49
Lithuania is so scared about Putin trying to rewrite history but the country is attempting the same thing with the bill being tabled to clear Lithuania of having any part in the Holocaust. Trying to be like Poland only makes the country look more backwards and shameful. What an embarrassment