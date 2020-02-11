bnn.lv Latviski   bnn-news.com English   bnn-news.ru По-русски
Misāne’s extradition to South African Republic postponed

BNN
February 11, 2020

Kristīne Misāne, Denmark, South African Republic, criminal case, extraditionDenmark has decided to postpone the extradition of Latvian citizen Kristīne Misāne to the South African Republic, as confirmed by Misāne’s sister Mārīte Batraka.

Misāne’s lawyer says the woman is allowed to participate in the upcoming crucial court hearing on 14 February.

At this hearing it will be decided on the woman’s possible release. The court will also decide on her possible extradition to the South African Republic.

At the same time, at 12:00 local time on 11 February there will be a gathering organized outside the Danish Office of the Prosecutor General to support Misāne. The gathering will go as planned in spite of the postponement of her extradition.

BNN had previously reported that the Danish court decided in January to keep Kristīne Misāne under arrest. This decision was made because the South African Republic has failed to submit necessary documents to secure her extradition within 30 days.

The woman’s representatives claim the court had initially ruled in favour of releasing Misāne, but the Danish office of the prosecutor instead submitted a counter-claim. The office of the prosecutor explained its decision by saying that Misāne would face guaranteed prison time in poor conditions.

According to Misāne’s representatives, the Danish office of the prosecutor is «doing all it can to have Misāne extradited to the South African Republic».

Considering the aforementioned, Misāne has declared a hunger strike.

With it, she plans to attract attention to EU citizens’ rights, which prevent their extradition to third world countries.

Her representatives had previously explained that in 2011 the woman had met a citizen of the South African Republic. After four years of their relationship the two had a daughter. However, later the two parents conflicted. Initially rows were financially motivated. After that the man one-sidedly decided to end their relationship and had even used violence against both Misāne and both of their under-aged children.

Fearing for her and their children’s life, Misāne decided to seek asylum in Latvia in May 2018. In December, however, Misāne was detained on the border when travelling from Copenhagen to Mozambique. She was detained because of an Interpol order. The South African Republic reports Misāne is accused of child kidnapping. This means she faces 15 years-long prison sentence in the African country.

The Latvian office of the prosecutor had previously explained that the South African Republic accuses Misāne of acts that are not considered crimes in Latvia. This means there was no legal justification for the application of European Arrest Order in this case. As for Misāne’s other activity, which can be classified as fraud and document forging, Latvia, due to shortage of evidence, cannot guarantee criminal prosecution of said person in Latvia, as reported by the office of the prosecutor.

