Moscow asks elderly to stay home until mid-April

In Russia, authorities of Moscow and Moscow Oblast have recommended people older than 65 to stay home and self-isolate to keep safe amid the coronavirus pandemic, Russian state news agency TASS reports.

Authorities in Moscow, where 12 million people live, and the Moscow region with the population of around seven million, have recommended people over 65 years of age self-isolate between March 26 and April 14.

Other measures are planned to be taken in Moscow and the Moscow region in order to prevent the infection from spreading and provide social support to elderly people amid the pandemic.

On Monday, March 23, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin announced 71 new coronavirus cases had been recorded in the country in the previous 24 hours, bringing the total number to 438. Meanwhile, 17 Russian coronavirus patients have recovered, TASS reports.