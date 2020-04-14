Moscow closes first clinic of virus outbreak; Russia reports 2 774 new cases

In the Russian capital Moscow, which is experiencing a serious outbreak of the COVID-19 disease, a clinic has been closed and its chief doctor is on breathing support, Russian news portal Meduza reports.

Last weekend, Moscow officials closed the central outpatient clinic for the Mitino District. The institution is now being decontaminated from top to bottom and the facility’s chief doctor was placed on a breathing ventilator on Saturday, April 11, Meduza reported on Tuesday, April 14.

Meanwhile, in Russia as a whole, over the past 24 hours to the morning of Tuesday, 2,774 new cases of COVID-19 have been recorded. This brings the total number of infected people in Russia to 21,102, with 170 lethal cases and 1 694 discharged from hospitals, Russian state news agency TASS reports.