Moscow tests app for tracking infected people required to self-isolate

In Moscow, where a lockdown has been in place since the beginning of the week, a new smartphone app is being developed and tested aimed at ensuring that patients with mild symptoms adhere to their contract of self-isolation, Russian state news agency TASS reports.

Moscow Informational Technologies Department head Eduard Lysenko commented that that the app will not be used for all Moscow citizens.

TASS quoted the official as saying that that people with mild form of the infection are allowed to receive treatment at home. In this case, people sign an agreement, in which they vow to use the telemedicine information system to receive consultations from a doctor. In future, the patients will also vow to install and use the Social Monitoring app.

«The agreement says that the application must have access to the Internet and cell networks which allow phone tracking in Moscow. Besides, the patient agrees to have their photo taken and be identified by their ID document, as well as to transmission of this data to the Joint data storage and processing center. This is necessary so that the law enforcement could control compliance with the isolation regime,» explained the official.

On Wednesday, April 1, Russia reported 2,777 coronavirus infection cases, 190 recoveries and 24 fatalities, TASS reports.